Charming 7th floor unit now available at Diamond Tower. Completely updated kitchen with backsplash, granite counters, newer appliances and custom cabinets. Private balcony with lake and city views. Brazilian cherry floors. Large bedroom with sliding closet doors and a den that is perfect for guests or used as an office. Enjoy the spectacular building amenities including indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, sauna and massive rooftop deck with expansive lake and city views. One indoor parking space included. Conveniently located one block south of Brady Street and walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment.

The Breakdown

Address: 1633 N. Prospect Ave., Unit 7E, Milwaukee, WI

Size: 887 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1982

Asking Price: $199,000

Condo Fees: $371/Month

Property Taxes: $4,204

Property Type: Condominium

Architectural Style: High Rise

Parking: 1 Garage spot

Walk Score: 89

MLS#: 1639884

Photos

