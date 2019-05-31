Benefit Planned for Sweet Rings

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An area business is reaching out to help Sweet Rings doughnut shop make progress on its brick-and-mortar space.

The Saucy Swine, the BBQ restaurant and catering company operating inside of Redbar (2245 E. St. Francis Ave.), is hosting a benefit to raise money for the artisan doughnut company. The event will take place at Redbar in Saint Francis on June 13th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. During that time, 100 percent of Saucy Swine’s food sales will be donated to Sweet Rings owners Bobby and Amanda Ring. The Rings will also be selling their doughnuts at the event, and will collaborate with the Saucy Swine on “some sort of doughnut BBQ sandwich,” according to Amanda Ring.

“Matt Nuetzel, owner of the Saucy Swine, reached out to us and offered to hold the fundraiser to help us back on our feet,” says Amanda Ring. Ring also says they have not discussed a specific goal they hope to reach on that night.

The benefit aims to ease the financial problems the Rings have encountered. As the event page puts it, “Amanda and Bobby Ring need our help opening the bakery after some unfortunate incidents with some shady contractors.”

Following the initial announcement that Sweet Rings would take over the space at 2899 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the Rings hired a company called KMG Mechanical to renovate the building. Earlier this month, the Rings detailed their struggles with the company. After the Rings paid KMG, the company, owned by Ken and Vance Grabske, allegedly never returned to finish the construction, leaving the Rings with an unfinished shop.

Despite the setback, the Rings are still pushing forward with their plans to open in Bay View, and the benefit is a key step in reaching that goal.

