Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at the Milwaukee Urban League as a Social Media & Communications Coordinator. What makes my role awesome is the fact that the Milwaukee Urban League is celebrating 100 years as an instrumental organization in the community. It is amazing to reflect on the work that has been done in the last 100 years, as well as to be a part of the work that will affect the next 100 years.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I was born in Kenya and at the age of five, my family relocated to a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota. I moved to Milwaukee in August of 2013 to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. I graduated in 2017 with a double major in Finance and Marketing and an International Business Certificate.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

What I love most about Milwaukee is seeing how much it has changed (for the better) since I first got here. I’ve been able to grow with the city both personally and professionally in ways I don’t think I would have, had I settled down in a larger city.

Something that is missing that I would love to see implemented is more community. Often times we work in silos and different groups can unknowingly be blockers for others to get access. I hope that as we continue to change the climate of Milwaukee that all voices are heard and represented.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Opportunity

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

In five years, I see Milwaukee as a top destination for people to want to live. Milwaukee is learning to embrace and celebrate its diverse population and the city is also full of possibilities and opportunities given our location and development boom.

If you could create one thing in Milwaukee, what would it be?

After consistently seeing negative images of Milwaukee in the media and hearing the same narrative of Milwaukee being the worst city for Black people to live in, I decided to create a digital media platform called The B.E.E. Narrative, which shines a light on the positive stories of Black Milwaukee’s people, places, and experiences. Our vision is for Milwaukee to become a top destination in the Midwest for African Americans to live, learn, work, and play.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Cafe Corazon at 3129 N. Bremen St. Their burritos are soooooo good! They also have great service and I always get my meal within five minutes, which is perfect for the times I’m rushing there starving!

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope for the city is that access to resources is easier to attain for everybody. As more opportunities are created or brought to Milwaukee, my hope is that everyone has access to them and that they are not concentrated to those who only have connections or can buy their way in.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is going to Brady Street Festival because it always lands on my birthday weekend. I’m usually there for most of the day checking out the vendors, entertainment, food, and other activities.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

My ideal weekend in Milwaukee consists of hanging out with friends and catching up on a Friday night. Going to dinner or buying my favorite meal and watching movie at home on a Saturday. And lastly, ending the weekend with church Sunday morning and some self-care in the afternoon to get ready for the week.

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live in the Brewers Hill neighborhood. I love the area because it is conveniently located close to downtown, the lake, and the highway. I can easily get around to my favorite spots without having to travel too far.

What’s your favorite hidden gem or secret fact about the city?

I don’t have a hidden gem or secret fact about the city because there are still many parts of Milwaukee that I have yet to discover. As I explore the city more, I hope to find a few that I can share with others.

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2019?

In my opinion, the biggest game changer in 2019 so far has been the announcement of Milwaukee hosting the Democratic National Convention. The news has brought a lot of media attention but I’m hoping that the entire city and all of the residents can benefit from the economic activity that will be taking place.