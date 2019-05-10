Editor Justin Kern joins the show to discuss what went into making a book that attempts to cover the entire city

What does it take to create a book that looks at every corner of the city? A diverse set of authors with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. But one voice is required to bring all of them together, and that’s where Justin Kern comes in.

The journalist-turned-communications-professional edited The Milwaukee Anthology. The book, published in April by non-profit Belt Publishing, features a collection of essays, poems and drawings that examine Milwaukee’s highs and lows. How does N. Holton St. exemplify Milwaukee’s segregation issues? What’s life like at the Milwaukee Brewers‘ opening day? What is the future of Sherman Park and the 53206 zip code? Who was crazy enough to create Milwaukee Day? What can we all learn from the tragic shooting at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek? The book features short, easy-to-digest pieces that examine each of the issues and a whole lot more.

Kern joins City Beat to discuss where the idea from the book came from, what went in to making it actually happen and what he hopes people take away from the book.

