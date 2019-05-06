Jeramey Jannene
City Beat

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

MPA board president Peter Zanghi joins the show to discuss the group's advocacy campaign, upcoming events

By - May 6th, 2019 06:03 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
The Domes. Photo courtesy of the Park People of Milwaukee.

The Domes. Photo courtesy of the Park People of Milwaukee.

Why should you care about historic preservation?

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance board president Peter Zanghi joins City Beat to discuss what the advocacy organization is up to. He discusses the future of the nationally-recognized Soldiers’ Home complex, what’s next for the Mitchell Park Domes and how historic preservation tax credits are saving downtrodden buildings.

Zanghi also discusses the upcoming Rust Belt Takeover event, happening May 10th through 12th in Milwaukee.

Learn more about the organization, or sign up for events involved in the Rust Belt Takeover weekend.

Peter’s underrated restaurant or bar? Damascus Gate

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported

Categories: City Beat, Real Estate

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us