MPA board president Peter Zanghi joins the show to discuss the group's advocacy campaign, upcoming events

Why should you care about historic preservation?

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance board president Peter Zanghi joins City Beat to discuss what the advocacy organization is up to. He discusses the future of the nationally-recognized Soldiers’ Home complex, what’s next for the Mitchell Park Domes and how historic preservation tax credits are saving downtrodden buildings.

Zanghi also discusses the upcoming Rust Belt Takeover event, happening May 10th through 12th in Milwaukee.

Learn more about the organization, or sign up for events involved in the Rust Belt Takeover weekend.

Peter’s underrated restaurant or bar? Damascus Gate

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported