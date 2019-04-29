Billy Joel Is Still ‘The Entertainer’
After 33 Top 40 hits, the Piano Man can still rock it, as his Miller Park concert proved.
The Piano Man, Billy Joel, played his only Midwest concert of his tour at Miller Park on Friday night. This was his first Milwaukee concert in 11 years and he’ll spend Spring, Summer, and Fall with his tour hitting the great ballparks of America.
Billy Joel has sold over 150 million records and has had 33 Top 40 hits and 23 Grammy nominations since his first solo recording contract back in 1972. Joel was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1992, and in 1999 he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Fans favorite during the two hour show were classics like, “The Entertainer,” “She’s Always a Women,” “Highway to Hell,” “Nessun Dorma,” “Piano Man,” “Uptown Girl” and “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” Here’s the complete set-list played at Miller Park.
1. Big Shot
2. Pressure
3. The Entertainer
4. Vienna
5. Take Me Out to the Ball Game
6. Zanzibar
7. New York State of Mind
8. The Downeaster Alexa
9. Sledgehammer
10. Movin’ Out ( Anthony’s Song )
11. Don’t Ask Me Why
12. Allentown
13. She’s Always a Women
14. My Life
15. Highway to Hell
16. Only the Good Die Young
17. The River of Dreams
18. Nessun Dorma
19. Scenes From an Italian Restaurant
20. Piano Man
Encore:
21. We didn’t Start The Fire
22. Uptown Girl
23. It’s Still Rock and Roll To Me
24. You May Be Right
Our photos capture the scene at the concert.
