Join Our Gathering Place Beer Bash

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gathering Place Brewing Company – like the city of Milwaukee that it calls home – derives its name from the native Potawatomi word minwaking, meaning “gathering place by the waters.” Since 2017, Gathering Place Brewing Company creates vibrant and unique ales and lagers that reflect the vibrant and unique community we call home. The Riverwest brewery offers a rotating tap list of 12 tasty craft beers with unique flavors and aromas. The warm, industrial taproom creates the perfect atmosphere to gather and share time. Come take a seat with us at the bar, which was made from an old basketball court.

Haven’t been there yet? Well, here’s the perfect chance to do so, to bring a little fun into the workweek at an easy-going local microbrewery. Urban Milwaukee members are invited to join us at Gathering Place Brewing Company on Wednesday, May 15th starting at 5:30 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members are allowed to bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Gathering Place will be holding a brewery tour for Urban Milwaukee members at 6:30 p.m. Tours are optional, and if necessary, the brewery will hold an additional tour to accommodate members. All members will get one free half pour ticket upon arrival, and then $1 off full pours for the rest of the night.

Stay tuned for the possibility of a food truck for the evening. Don’t want to miss dinner? Gathering Place welcomes you to bring your own food or having food delivered.

Gathering Place Brewing Company is located on the corner of E. Vienna and N. Fratney in Riverwest at 811 E. Vienna Ave. For more information on the brewing, including what’s on tap and where to buy their beer around town, visit their website.

The event is meant to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy going way for our staff and writers and readers to get together for tasty beers and convivial conversation about matters both urban and not. We have had a recent influx of new members, and we’d love to have a locally made beer with you. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 5:30, grab a free half pour, take the tour at 6:30, take $1 of full pour beers the rest of the night- and have fun.

If you’re looking to chat less, but enjoy the beer? That’s great too; the taproom is spacious and if weather permits, there will be seating available outside as well.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month (scratch that, if you signup before the end of April you can become a member for just $4.14 a month for the the first year. Use this discount code 414day2019 while signing up for a monthly membership), and you can immediately reserve your Beer Bash tickets. In addition, you’ll gain access to an ad-free website with a faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (music, theater, festivals, fun), as well as unique tours and ton of other deals.

For more information about the perks of becoming a member, visit our membership page.

And claim your Beer Bash tickets here.