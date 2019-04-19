She turns "Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most" into a seasonal classic.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

“April is the cruelest month.”

-TS Eliot

“Spring can really hang you up the most.”

–Landesman & Wolf

Hey, what’s going on here? Are poets and songwriter trying to drop their dreary rain on everybody’s favorite season? I can understand TS Eliot, the very definition of gravitas, not getting in the swing of things when winter’s gloom and doom comes to an end, but why make a song out of it, as Landesman and Wolf did?

As I write this, the sun is out, croci and daffies are about to pop and all is well in the cool early spring. But a few days ago we were getting that heavy wet snow, just a day before the “wintry mix” was sunny and 70 degrees. Hey, if I want a roller coaster ride, I’ll go to Great America. The ideal spring in this guy’s dreams is a steady climb to an early and long lasting summer. I’m a terrible Northern European, it’s true.

But spring’s melancholy can be a beautiful thing if Ella Fitzgerald is singing about it. In her hands it becomes the most exquisite agony you could imagine. The song “Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most,” sung to perfection by one of the great interpreters of the Classic American Songbook, makes heartache seem like fun.

There’s no doubt Ella was a grown woman, but she retained a youthful playfulness when she sang — there was always a little hopscotch in her swing. Ella disappeared into songs, illuminating them from within. She had lived the words or at the very least, made you believe she did. Paired with the right song, listening to her is a gourmet experience.

“Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most” has lyrics by. Wikipedia tells us she was called “the poet laureate of lovers and losers.” Who, aside from our president, wouldn’t aspire to such a hip sounding title? Read her short Wiki-biography, and you’ll find other charming details: She named her sonand asked what her luxury item would be on Desert Island Discs, a British radio show, she answered, “a pack of cannabis seeds.”

The music by Tommy Wolf will do little to cheer you up, but that’s good in these kinds of songs. But there’s melancholy and then there’s maudlin. Somehow good writers, like these two, manage to never stray into the latter. This song was her best known work, but Landesman kept at it her whole life. She was very good at what she did, and the proof is in this sad little dish of pudding:

Once I was a sentimental thing;

Threw my heart away each spring

Now a spring romance

Hasn’t got a chance

Promised my first dance to winter

All I’ve got to show’s a splinter

For my little fling

Spring this year has got me feeling

Like a horse that never left the post

I lie in my room

Staring up at the ceiling

Spring can really hang you up the most

Morning’s kiss wakes trees and flowers

And to them I’d like to drink a toast

But I walk in the park

Just to kill the lonely hours

Spring can really hang you up the most

All afternoon the birds twitter-twitt

I know the tune. This is love, this is it

Heard it before

And don’t I know the score

And I’ve decided that spring is a bore

Love seems sure around the new year

Now it’s April. Love is just a ghost

Spring arrived on time

Only what became of you, dear?

Spring can really hang you up the most

Spring can really hang you up the most

Love came my way. I thought it would last

We had our day, now it’s all in the past

Spring came along, a season of song

Full of sweet promise

But something went wrong

Doctors once prescribed a tonic

Sulfur and molasses was the dose

Didn’t help one bit

My condition must be chronic

Spring can really hang you up the most

All alone, the party is over

Old man winter was a gracious host

But when you keep praying

For snow to hide the clover

Spring can really hang you up the most

© Fran Landesman / Tommy Wolf

There’s nothing wrong with sophistication — when it’s genuine. This lyric is smart and full of resignation. Such lines as “Feeling like a horse that never left the post,” or “downing the doctor’s prescribed sulfur and molasses” give the impression of someone not enjoying their life of glamour, yet that’s somehow appealing when Ella sings about it. So few people today describe spring as a “bore” — I wouldn’t mind meeting a few.

You might suspect Landesman was well schooled from the obsessive punctuation in the lyrics. She removes all doubt about her private school education in the last verse:

But when you keep praying

For snow to hide the clover

Spring can really hang you up the most

The sentiment is straight from Eliot who seems to prefer winter:

Winter kept us warm, covering

Earth in forgetful snow…

Winter didn’t keep me warm this year, but I agree with the bard when it comes to April. In January you’re girded for battle with the elements, but three months on you’re staring intently at the trees waiting for the first bud that never seems to come. April is cruel like Lucy when she’s holding the football for Charlie Brown to kick and snatching it away at the last second. As they say, expectations are a bitch, but songs about having them dashed will always be with us. That makes me glad in the middle of this treacherous month.