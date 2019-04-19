Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Jane Jacobs dramatically transformed the way we think about cities with the publication of “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” in 1961.

Jacobs, a resident of New York and later Toronto, presented a clear vision on what it takes to make a vibrant, safe city. Using her East Village neighborhood as a guidepost, she explored how bottom-up planning by citizens could result in cities that are safe for all ages, alive at all times of the day and enjoyable for all residents.

And while her seminal book and a number of subsequent works are now decades old, the ideas continue to be discussed today. Starting in 2007, citizens in Toronto began hosting annual Jane’s Walks to celebrate city life and the idea has spread to over 200 cities and 40 countries.

Organizer’s of Milwaukee’s fourth annual effort, Dominic Inouye and Jessie Moffat, join the City Beat podcast to discuss the event and what to expect. A kickoff event is planned for May 1st.

Jane’s Walk Milwaukee website

Dominic’s underrated restaurant or bar? Coffee Makes You Black

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported