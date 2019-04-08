NEWaukee Shares YPWeek Milwaukee Program Lineup

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Milwaukee, Wisc. April 8, 2019 — NEWaukee is excited to share the event lineup for YPWeek Milwaukee presented by Northwestern Mutual. Taking place April 19 to 27, the program is a weeklong platform for discovery, adventure and meaningful conversations about the issues that matter among young professionals. The week will include over 30 events hosted by NEWaukee and partner organizations.

NEWaukee is excited to announce the addition of several new events to the program lineup in 2019:

Monday, April 22nd

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MKE’s Tech Future with Northwestern Mutual

Hear from Northwestern Mutual at their new Cream City Labs as they discuss the ways they are creating an environment that attracts and supports a vibrant community of tech talent, entrepreneurs and diverse businesses. They will be joined by speakers from other organizations, providing a variety of perspectives on how technology is shaping Milwaukee’s future.

6:00 – 8:30 p.m. The Exchange: Discuss Ideas, Eat Well, Build Belonging

The Exchange is an intimate gathering of thinkers, creators, and change-makers around enlightening conversation hosted at The Grain Exchange. Guests will receive a 3 course meal provided by Bartolotta Catering. With each course, a new question related to local politics will be posed to the group. Special guests in attendance will include Representative Amanda Stuck, Representative Daniel Riemer, 4th District Supervisor Marina Dimitrijevic, Representative Adam Neylon, Representative Jonathan Brostoff and District 4 Alderman Robert Bauman.

7:30 – 9:00 a.m. The Crisis of Connection with Advocate Aurora Health

NEWaukee and Advocate Aurora Health will explore how social isolation affects people’s daily lives and how we can create a ‘beacon of belonging’ in this new age of social interaction and technology.

Thursday, April 25th

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. The Collage

The Collage is a collaborative event featuring live art, performances, music, and food, as well as a cash prize for the audience’s favorite piece. Live art will be created by current students and recent graduates from prominent Milwaukee universities, including Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts.

Friday, April 26th

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. High Tea with Kesslers

Join Kesslers to learn the insider’s scoop into the industry of diamonds; from ethical sourcing, new diamond options, and how they are finally priced. Over tea, coffee, champagne, and pastries, Kesslers will discuss the finer points of working in a complex and highly publicized industry.

“Through YPWeek, we connect people to place,” said Angela Damiani, CEO and co-founder of NEWaukee. “Because through meaningful invitation and thoughtful execution of unique experiences, people find things: a career, an opportunity, a relationship, a friend, a cause or a passion.”

NEWaukee’s other events will include Boss Lady Breakfast, a speaker event highlighting female voices in corporate and social innovation; The Speaker Crawl, a speaker event including a keynote from Loren Brill, Founder & CEO of Sweet Loren’s; Laughing Lunch, a standup comedy lunch featuring Milwaukee Comedy; Fill your Passport with Apple Leisure Group, a panel discussion over lunch on travel; The Future of College with Concordia University Wisconsin, a panel discussion over lunch on innovation in higher education; The Big Impact, a crowdfunded pitch event featuring participants from Co:Lab; All Boats Rise, Milwaukee’s largest YP happy hour; Gallery Night ART Bus, a bus tour of local galleries featuring live music and drinks; and Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) presented with Urban Milwaukee, an in-depth bus tour led by Milwaukee enthusiast Adam Carr.

NEWaukee’s YPWeek will also be hosted in over 20 communities across Wisconsin, as well as Chicago, Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

For more information about YPWeek Milwaukee 2019, please visit: www.ypweek.com/milwaukee.

NEWaukee is a social architecture agency that designs memorable in-person experiences that create a sense of belonging inside the communities and companies they work with. Visit www.newaukee.com to learn more.

YPWeek 2019 is a week long platform for discovery, adventure and meaningful conversations about the issues that matter among young professionals. This interactive conference brings together key leaders in the community, at purposefully chosen locations that integrate the unique cultural assets with meaningful learning or social interaction. The activities engage the next generation in experiences that are important to you as a YP while educating your employers on the important role these functions play in retaining you as their workforce. Visit ypweek.com to learn more.