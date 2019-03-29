Learn how a non-profit goes where the banks don't to address social, economic and racial disparities.

Sarah Greenberg, Forward Community Investments’ regional director for southeast Wisconsin, joins City Beat to discuss how the community development financial institution (CDFI) works to address disparities throughout Wisconsin. The organization makes strategic investments, loans and grants to address social, economic and racial disparities across Wisconsin, and we learn about some of the recent loans the organization has made.

For those of us not well versed in what a CDFI is or does, Greenberg also explains the role that federally-designated CDFI’s play in Milwaukee.

Greenberg also discusses her work with Historic Milwaukee and TEMPO Milwaukee.

Sarah’s underrated restaurant pick? Ma Fischer’s.

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported