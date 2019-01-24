RARE FIND! Multi-level Brewers Hill townhome renovated beautifully from top to bottom! This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse features amazing city views, an attached 2 car heated garage, and oversized balcony! Professional remodeling updates include: new crown molding, granite counters, maple cabinetry, hard wood floors, living room fireplace stone mantle, stainless steel Dacor appliances, Restoration Hardware lighting, and Kohler fixtures! The upper level features new carpeting, heated tile in baths, and granite. Extra large master bedroom with en suite bath (whirlpool tub and shower stall) and reclaimed wood from Idaho for barn door. Third floor bedroom or office/den space with full bath. High quality surround sound in main living room and lower level (converted to home gym)! Half bath in lower level with heated tile and full size washer/dryer stack in lower level laundry room complete the package!

The Breakdown

Address: 1729 N. Hubbard St. Milwaukee, WI 53212

Size: 2,500 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2000

Asking Price: $695,000

Condo Fees: $350/month

Taxes: $12,316.55

Property Type: Condominium

Architectural Style: Brick Multi Level Condo

Parking: 2 car attached heated garage

Walk Score: 85

MLS#: 1619044

