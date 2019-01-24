Beautiful Brewers Hill Townhome
Features granite counters, maple cabinetry, hard wood floors and amazing city views. Plus: an oversized balcony.
RARE FIND! Multi-level Brewers Hill townhome renovated beautifully from top to bottom! This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhouse features amazing city views, an attached 2 car heated garage, and oversized balcony! Professional remodeling updates include: new crown molding, granite counters, maple cabinetry, hard wood floors, living room fireplace stone mantle, stainless steel Dacor appliances, Restoration Hardware lighting, and Kohler fixtures! The upper level features new carpeting, heated tile in baths, and granite. Extra large master bedroom with en suite bath (whirlpool tub and shower stall) and reclaimed wood from Idaho for barn door. Third floor bedroom or office/den space with full bath. High quality surround sound in main living room and lower level (converted to home gym)! Half bath in lower level with heated tile and full size washer/dryer stack in lower level laundry room complete the package!
Sponsored by Courtney Stefaniak – The Stefaniak Group
Courtney is a Marquette University graduate with a degree in Real Estate from the College of Business Administration. Courtney is a third generation Realtor, practicing since 2009. Courtney serves on the Professional Standards & Ethics Committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.
The Breakdown
- Address: 1729 N. Hubbard St. Milwaukee, WI 53212
- Size: 2,500 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 3.5
- Total Rooms: 6
- Year Built: 2000
- Asking Price: $695,000
- Condo Fees: $350/month
- Taxes: $12,316.55
- Property Type: Condominium
- Architectural Style: Brick Multi Level Condo
- Parking: 2 car attached heated garage
- Walk Score: 85
- MLS#: 1619044
Photos
Contact Courtney Stefaniak
Learn more about this listing and others from Courtney Stefaniak.