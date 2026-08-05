Radio Milwaukee Executive Charged with Child Sexual Assault

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Radio Milwaukee executive director Jordan Lee was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lee is a longtime host and DJ on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee who performed under the moniker DJ Madhatter. In 2025, he was named executive director of the local public radio station where he had worked since 2009, except for a brief stint at a consulting firm from 2022 to 2023.

In October last year, the Milwaukee Police Department received a report from a psychiatrist that her patient had admitted to sexually assaulting two children and an adult woman. The psychiatrist forwarded police an email from Lee saying that for more than a decade he had sexually assaulted an adult woman and two children, and that the most recent assault had occurred the weekend prior. He claimed he only committed these assaults while sleeping or under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

He said he assaulted the adult woman, touching her and trying to engage in sex while he was sleeping. He first assaulted one child more than a decade earlier, when the child was between 2 and 3 years old, claiming he “woke up” to himself assaulting the child, touching the child’s genitals. During the past year, he reported similarly assaulting another child.

“This was always while I was asleep. I would NEVER think to do this under any circumstances,” he wrote in the email to his psychiatrist.

In October, Lee reportedly “woke up” to himself assaulting the younger of the children. He told the child he was “dreaming of tickling her.” The child told the adult woman, who recorded the child saying Lee “touched her below the belly button,” according to the police report. After the woman showed the recording to Lee, he wrote the email to his psychiatrist admitting the assaults.

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Police interviewed the adult woman, who shared the recording as well as text messages where Lee admitted to assaulting one of the children. Police also obtained a voice note from the woman containing a confession by Lee that he had sexually assaulted both the adult woman and two children.

If convicted, Lee faces up to 60 years in prison. At a minimum, he must be imprisoned for 25 years. He also faces a lifetime of supervision.

Lee is due to make an initial appearance on the charge on Aug. 10.