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Milwaukee County will hold two public listening sessions for residents this month ahead of the 2027 budget process.

County policymakers face a challenging budget once again next year, with a large budget gap that will require cuts to county services and increases to the local property tax levy.

County Executive David Crowley‘s budget office will hold the listening sessions in the final two weeks of August. The public meetings will outline the administration’s budget priorities and give residents an opportunity to share their own. The first meeting will be held Aug. 19 at the Kosciuszko Community Center, 2201 S. 7th St. The meeting the following week will be held at the Washington Park Senior Center, 4420 W. Vliet St.

Last year, county policymakers had to close an approximately $46 million gap. This year, the Office of the Comptroller is projecting a $50.8 million budget gap, as inflation pushes the cost to continue government programs as they currently operate beyond the expected revenue for the county. Crowley has already asked departments to prepare for a $10 million across-the-board spending reduction. Inadequate aid and shared revenue payments from the state of Wisconsin remain the primary challenge for the county, according to the administration.

MCTS faces an estimated $16 million budget deficit next year. President and CEO Steve Fuentes is proposing a 25% service cut in 2027 to stabilize service at a budget level that can be maintained without additional revenue. At the same time, the system is planning to redesign the bus network.

The county is currently projecting a $12 million increase in the property tax levy in 2026, most of which will go toward paying back the debt incurred for funding of the new Center for Forensic Science and Protective Medicine and the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin.

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On Aug. 13, departments will submit their budget requests for next year. At the end of September, Crowley will release his recommended budget. From there, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will take over the budget and the amendment process will begin. The 2027 budget will likely be finalized and adopted in early November.