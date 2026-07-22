Walker’s Point Top-Floor Studio Condo
Features 12' ceilings, timber beams, hardwood floors, and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances
Experience urban living in Walker’s Point! This top-floor studio condo showcases soaring 12′ ceilings, exposed Cream City brick, timber beams, and original hardwood floors, blending historic character with modern updates. The open-concept layout features a spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, island, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, under-counter microwave, and on-demand hot water spigot. Additional highlights include a Murphy bed, updated bath, in-unit laundry, walk-in closet, and new Hunter Douglas remote controlled blackout blinds. Enjoy abundant natural light and sweeping views of the Harbor District, Kinnickinnic River, and Basilica of St. Josaphat. Includes assigned parking and storage. Pet-friendly! Steps away from dining, nightlife, and the riverfront!
Sponsored by Corley Real Estate
The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind- just like their new home.
With an accomplished track record in residential real estate serving the Historic Third Ward and Greater Milwaukee Area, James Heffernan exemplifies unparalleled commitment to his clients and their success.
The Breakdown
- Address: 215 W. Maple St., Unit 607
- Size: 621 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1
- Total Rooms: 2
- Year Built: 1921
- Parking: Gated surface parking
- Price: $222,900
- Condo fee: $253
- Taxes: $3,508
- MLS#: 1965573
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