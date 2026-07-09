Summerfest Attendance Fell in 2026, Unless Garth Brooks is Included

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Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. reported 568,711 attendees across the nine-day Summerfest run, down 5.6% from the 602,231 visitors recorded in 2025.

But the organization’s headline number is 613,475, a figure that includes 44,764 fans who attended two sold-out Garth Brooks concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 16 and 17. Those shows were held before the festival’s official nine-day run, which took place June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4.

Including the Brooks concerts, attendance was up 1.9% from 2025. Excluding them, the festival’s attendance was up 2.3% from the rain-soaked 2024 festival, but still below the 624,407 visitors recorded in 2023.

“Summerfest is proud to be an independent music festival that celebrated the very best of live music, unforgettable fan experiences, and meaningful community impact,” said Sarah Pancheri, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “Seeing hundreds of thousands of fans come together and make lasting memories is what Summerfest is all about.”

Summerfest has historically reported attendance for the festival itself, while also using the amphitheater to host concerts outside the festival’s nine admission days.

MWF said nearly half, 48%, of Garth Brooks ticket purchasers came from outside Wisconsin, reinforcing the festival’s role as a tourism draw.

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The 2026 festival included three additional sold-out amphitheater shows: Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Megan Moroney. The festival also hosted its first regional Mexican amphitheater headliner, Carín León.

As in past years, more than 600 performers played the festival, with MWF reporting 176 first-time Summerfest acts. The lineup included Don Toliver, Muse, Cody Johnson, Alex Warren, Jelly Roll, Ella Mai, Tucker Wetmore, Subtronics, Whiskey Myers, Father John Misty, Halestorm, Styx, Hot Mulligan, Louis Tomlinson, Amyl and The Sniffers, Russell Dickerson, Sean Paul, All Time Low, Spoon, Echo & The Bunnymen, Buju Banton and Flo Rida.

Attendance has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, the last Summerfest before the COVID-19 pandemic disruption, the festival drew 718,144 attendees under its former 11-day format. The festival was canceled in 2020 and returned in 2021 with its current three-weekend format.

Even including the Brooks shows, 2026 attendance was 14.6% below the 2019 total. Excluding the Brooks shows, Summerfest-only attendance was 20.8% below 2019.

MWF, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, said 13% of attendees gained access through one of 15 free or discounted admission promotions. That’s a lower share than in 2025, when approximately 20% of visitors used one of the festival’s admission promotions.

The organization also highlighted its community impact. MWF said more than 400 nonprofit and community organizations were supported through supplies, cash, ticket donations and performance opportunities.

Donation drives produced 38,400 meals for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Northcott Neighborhood House and Hunger Task Force; 18,257 diapers and 67,193 wipes for United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County’s Diaper Bank Network; 4,241 children’s books for Next Door; more than 7,000 hygiene and school supply items for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha; and nearly 3,000 blood donations for Versiti Donor Centers in Wisconsin and Illinois.

MWF and its sponsors also generated more than $150,000 in cash donations for area nonprofits and organizations, including through American Family Insurance music education grants, the BMO Small Business Spotlight, Generac’s Power Up With Purpose initiative, a Harley-Davidson-supported veterans donation effort and proceeds from the X-Golf Hole-In-One Challenge.

The organization said it hired more than 2,100 seasonal workers, hosted 43 local food and beverage vendors and worked with more than 600 sponsors, donors, exhibitors and organizations through corporate ticket purchases and private events.

Summerfest 2027 is scheduled for June 24-26, July 1-3 and July 8-10. MWF said the calendar shift is intended to keep Summerfest, Milwaukee’s cultural festivals and other lakefront events as close as possible to their usual timeframes. The organization also said it looks forward to continuing its partnership with Northcott Neighborhood House and celebrating Milwaukee’s Juneteenth Festival in 2027.