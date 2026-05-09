Tommy Thompson Endorses Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin Governor

Thompson's announcement ends any speculation he might run for governor in 2026.

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Former Gov. Tommy Thompson has endorsed Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany’s bid for governor, officially ending any speculation he might challenge Tiffany in a GOP primary.

Thompson, who was elected governor a record four times, had said last year that he was considering running again in 2026.

In a statement released Friday afternoon by Tiffany’s campaign, Thompson referenced his Wisconsin upbringing.

“Growing up in Elroy instilled in me the values that shaped my time as governor,” Thompson said. “Tom Tiffany comes from those same Wisconsin roots. From his upbringing on a dairy farm in Elmwood to his service today, he knows our communities and what it takes to lead.”

While Tiffany was widely considered the GOP frontrunner for governor, early polling has shown many Republican voters are still unsure about who they’ll support in November. A primary challenge from Thompson could have exposed fractures in the party during what is expected to be a challenging year for Republicans.

Thompson, who is 84, was elected governor in 1986. He served until 2001, when he left office to become former President George W. Bush’s secretary of Health and Human Services.

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While he’s stayed involved in politics, he has regularly sent signals he misses holding office and the thrill of the campaign.

Thompson ran briefly for president in 2007, and in 2012, he lost a bid for U.S. Senate against Democrat Tammy Baldwin.

He flirted with running for governor at least two previous times, once in 2006 and again in 2022.

Tommy Thompson endorses Tom Tiffany’s bid for Wisconsin governor was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.