Police Search for Prisoner Who Escaped Kenosha Correctional Center

Jonathan Taylor, 31, escaped from the prison just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

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Police are searching for a man who’s on the run from the Kenosha Correctional Center.

Jonathan Taylor, 31, escaped from the prison just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

He has a history of criminal convictions, including battery, burglary and disorderly conduct, according to online court records. DOC records show he was transferred to Kenosha Correctional in February after spending time in other Wisconsin prisons.

Officials say anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts should contact law enforcement.

Taylor is white with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 201 pounds, according to the DOC.

Police search for man who escaped from Kenosha Correctional Center was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.