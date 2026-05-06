Kingdom Faith Church Plans 181-Unit Senior Housing Complex

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A church near Milwaukee’s northwestern edge is planning to add substantial housing to its rural campus.

Kingdom Faith Fellowship Church, 11919 W. Bradley Rd., is seeking a zoning change to add up to 181 units of senior housing on its campus.

In the first phase, Scott Crawford Inc. would develop a series of two- and three-story townhome buildings with 101 total apartments for people 55 and older. Twenty percent of the units would be set aside at below-market rates for qualifying households.

“Phases two and three would be an additional buildout of the church … and a 60- to 80-unit memory care center,” said Marques Morgan, vice president with Scott Crawford, to the City Plan Commission on April 27.

The memory care center would be developed first. The third phase would include expanding the church to include additional space for a vacation Bible school and child care center.

“We are targeting a quarter three construction start,” said Morgan of the first phase, meaning sometime after June.

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He told the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee that restricting the affordable units to 20% of the development would prevent an “overconcentration of any one particular income group.”

Other federally recognized affordable housing developments, including Cudahy Farms and a proposal from Post Real Estate Group, have resulted in opposition from area Alderwoman Larresa Taylor, but Taylor is supporting Kingdom Faith’s proposal.

“I am really excited about what they are bringing to the table,” she told the City Plan Commission. Her district, she said, has 13 senior housing communities, but none offer memory care services.

“I think one of the most important aspects of what we are doing is addressing a need for memory care,” said Kingdom Faith founder and pastor Robert C. Randolph to the zoning committee.

“There is a lot of demand for senior housing, so this is really quite lovely,” said Stephanie Bloomingdale, plan commission chair.

The proposal, known as the Kingdom Heights Residences, includes a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Engberg Anderson is serving as the project architect. Taylor, said Morgan, had counseled the development team last year to include units with direct entries instead of a large apartment building, based on feedback from area residents.

The 15.2-acre property would be rezoned from single-family housing to the city’s RM3 multifamily designation. The specific plans are not subject to detailed design oversight as long as they conform to the city’s formula-based restrictions.

Morgan said the proposal would retain the “nature feel” currently present at the site. Randolph said a walking trail, with public access, would remain.

“It is a beautiful natural site. You are taking down a lot of mature trees, so I understand the trade here,” said commissioner Allyson Nemec, an architect.

According to city assessment records, the church was constructed in 1981 and includes 19,284 square feet of finished space. Kingdom Faith was previously located at 4200 N. Holton St. It began leasing the Bradley Road property in 2024 and purchased it outright in March 2025 for $2 million from New Life Community Church.

Kingsway Learning Center, a child care provider led by Randolph, also operates at the site. It has a five-star score from the state’s YoungStar rating system.

Former area Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, who was removed from office in 2022 following a plea agreement for felony misconduct in office, serves as the church’s associate pastor and chief ministry coordinator.

The church is located east of a WoodSpring Suites Hotel that was recently completed, but a large height difference and wooded bluff currently block sight lines between the two properties. The Park Place business park and Interstate 41 are located to the south.

Both the plan commission and zoning committee unanimously endorsed the zoning change. The full council will vote next week.

Scott Crawford and Kingdom Faith first presented highly conceptual plans for the development to the Granville-Havenwoods Advisory Committee last August.

Randolph explained the church’s relocation timeline to the zoning committee, which drew a humorous remark from Ald. Russell W. Stamper II, who said he had previously worshipped with Kingdom Faith but wasn’t aware it had moved. “I haven’t been in two years? Dang. Say a prayer for me,” said Stamper.

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