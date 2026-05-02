Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.

By - May 2nd, 2026 10:19 am

Here are all of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

UW Credit Union Welcomes New CFO

UW Credit Union Welcomes New CFO

Joe Liethen joins UW Credit Union as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Apr 29th, 2026 by UW Credit Union

Geneva Lake Conservancy Appoints Ashley Hatley Caruso Executive Director

Geneva Lake Conservancy Appoints Ashley Hatley Caruso Executive Director

Accomplished nonprofit leader to guide organization into next chapter of growth.

Apr 27th, 2026 by Geneva Lake Conservancy

Edwin Martini Named Chancellor of UW-Eau Claire

Edwin Martini Named Chancellor of UW-Eau Claire

 

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Universities of Wisconsin

Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership

Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership

Greg Rutzen, J.D. has been named Vice President of Advancement for Mount Mary University. Additionally, Mount Mary University has appointed Rachel Fischer, Ed.D. as Mount Mary’s next Vice President for Student Affairs, and Alexander Patterson, M.S. as Interim Vice President for Enrollment Services.

Apr 22nd, 2026 by Mount Mary University

Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced

Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced

Robert Habush and Judge Derek Mosley to be Honored

Apr 21st, 2026 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Alverno College Announces New Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Alverno College Announces New Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Lorenze Legaspi, MS, has been named vice president of finance and administration/chief financial officer for Alverno College.

Apr 21st, 2026 by Alverno College

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Kristin Leaf Named to BizTime’s Class of 2026 Notable Leaders in the Law

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Kristin Leaf Named to BizTime’s Class of 2026 Notable Leaders in the Law

 

Apr 21st, 2026 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

RTW Names Wisconsin Native Emily Trask as Artistic Director

RTW Names Wisconsin Native Emily Trask as Artistic Director

 

Apr 20th, 2026 by Renaissance Theaterworks

Milwaukee County Transit System Welcomes Brian E. Wojcik as Chief Operations Officer

Milwaukee County Transit System Welcomes Brian E. Wojcik as Chief Operations Officer

 

Apr 20th, 2026 by Milwaukee County Transit System

The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program

The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program

Milwaukee-based antique dealer and collector Megan Dorsey named first-ever Pfister Storyteller in Residence.

Apr 17th, 2026 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

North Shore Bank Advances Next Generation of Leadership While Honoring Decades of Service in Northeast Wisconsin

North Shore Bank Advances Next Generation of Leadership While Honoring Decades of Service in Northeast Wisconsin

Katie Presser, with 14 years at North Shore Bank, has been promoted to North District Manager.

Apr 17th, 2026 by North Shore Bank

Nicole Kane Honored With Community Impact Award

Nicole Kane Honored With Community Impact Award

 

Apr 7th, 2026 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings

Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team.

Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12

Midwest Shoe Merchants Announces Leadership Transition and Strengthened Governance Structure

Midwest Shoe Merchants Announces Leadership Transition and Strengthened Governance Structure

Midwest Shoe Merchants is now being led by David Sajdak, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Owner, Megan Sajdak Holtan, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Co-Owner and Ben Sajdak, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Owner.

Apr 6th, 2026 by Midwest Shoe Merchants

MSOE names Dr. Joe Tranquillo as Executive Vice President of Academics

MSOE names Dr. Joe Tranquillo as Executive Vice President of Academics

 

Apr 3rd, 2026 by Milwaukee School of Engineering

WHEDA Appoints JoAnna Vanderpoel as Chief People Officer to Drive “People First” Culture

WHEDA Appoints JoAnna Vanderpoel as Chief People Officer to Drive “People First” Culture

 

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Johnson Financial Group Appoints Robert Nielsen as Next President of Johnson Bank Wisconsin

Johnson Financial Group Appoints Robert Nielsen as Next President of Johnson Bank Wisconsin

 

Apr 1st, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group

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