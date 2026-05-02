New Faces in New Places
New hirings, promotions and appointments in the last month.
Here are all of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
UW Credit Union Welcomes New CFO
Joe Liethen joins UW Credit Union as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Apr 29th, 2026 by UW Credit Union
Geneva Lake Conservancy Appoints Ashley Hatley Caruso Executive Director
Accomplished nonprofit leader to guide organization into next chapter of growth.
Apr 27th, 2026 by Geneva Lake Conservancy
Edwin Martini Named Chancellor of UW-Eau Claire
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Universities of Wisconsin
Mount Mary University Welcomes New Leadership
Greg Rutzen, J.D. has been named Vice President of Advancement for Mount Mary University. Additionally, Mount Mary University has appointed Rachel Fischer, Ed.D. as Mount Mary’s next Vice President for Student Affairs, and Alexander Patterson, M.S. as Interim Vice President for Enrollment Services.
Apr 22nd, 2026 by Mount Mary University
Herb Kohl Service Award Honorees Announced
Robert Habush and Judge Derek Mosley to be Honored
Apr 21st, 2026 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation
Alverno College Announces New Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer
Lorenze Legaspi, MS, has been named vice president of finance and administration/chief financial officer for Alverno College.
Apr 21st, 2026 by Alverno College
The Pfister Hotel Launches Storyteller in Residence Program
Milwaukee-based antique dealer and collector Megan Dorsey named first-ever Pfister Storyteller in Residence.
Apr 17th, 2026 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
North Shore Bank Advances Next Generation of Leadership While Honoring Decades of Service in Northeast Wisconsin
Katie Presser, with 14 years at North Shore Bank, has been promoted to North District Manager.
Apr 17th, 2026 by North Shore Bank
Seasoned Meteorologist Jason Dunning to Join WISN 12 News on Weekday Mornings
Dunning brings more than a decade of severe weather experience to the weather watch 12 team.
Apr 6th, 2026 by WISN 12
Midwest Shoe Merchants Announces Leadership Transition and Strengthened Governance Structure
Midwest Shoe Merchants is now being led by David Sajdak, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Owner, Megan Sajdak Holtan, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Co-Owner and Ben Sajdak, Chief Operating Officer, Co-Owner.
Apr 6th, 2026 by Midwest Shoe Merchants
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