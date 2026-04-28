Acai Cafe Plans Expansion to Marquette Campus

Oakberry targets second Milwaukee shop at ground-level of student apartment building.

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Oakberry, a cafe chain specializing in açaí-based bowls and smoothies, plans to grow its Milwaukee footprint with a new location at 1528 W. Wells St.

The shop has filed a series of permits for the Marquette University-owned building, where it would fill a ground-level storefront next door to Jimmy John’s. Student apartments occupy the building’s upper floors.

Founded in 2016 with a flagship location in Brazil, Oakberry has since gained momentum as a global brand with more than 900 stores across 42 countries.

The chain’s first Wisconsin storefront opened in Bay View in May 2025 under Tyler Schmitz, who will also lead the upcoming location.

Oakberry’s menu centers on açaí — the deep purple, antioxidant-rich berries native to the Amazon rainforest — which are frozen and blended into smoothies or bowls. Products, whether sippable or spoonable, are served in disposable plastic cups. The difference is in toppings such as granola, chia pudding, peanut butter and fresh fruit, which are layered with the açaí base for bowls.

The cafe offers a build-your-own option, along with signature bowls such as the Pistachio Bowl, Chocolate Hazelnut Bowl and Tiger Bowl, which feature whey protein, granola, peanut butter and fresh strawberries. Smoothie flavors include strawberry banana, mango passionfruit and Blue Fairy, which gets its aqua hue from spirulina, a type of algae.

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Oakberry also offers non-açaí beverages such as matcha lattes, refreshers and bottled juices, along with packaged snacks including energy bars, peanut butter bites and dark chocolate.

The proposed cafe would occupy 1,400 square feet in the building. An interior buildout would include new walls, doors, counters, seating, finishes and equipment, according to plans submitted to the City of Milwaukee by KSK Architects. The firm also led construction at the Bay View location.

Though the proposal indicates it will primarily serve students, the public-facing cafe will be open to all. Several fast-casual concepts operate nearby, including Taco Pros, SereniTea, Qdoba Mexican Grill, Papa John’s, Real Chili, WOK On Campus and Gordo’s Bubble Waffles (Marquette).

The proposed Oakberry location joins a growing number of smoothie and juice bars in Milwaukee. Recent additions include Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which opened on Downer Avenue last November, with another location planned at 626 E. Ogden Ave., while Baya Bar launched its first Midwestern store at 2220 N. Prospect Ave. in April 2025.

Oakberry will need Common Council approval before opening.

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