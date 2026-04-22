Milwaukee Youth Turns Aluminum Cans into Cash to Help Homeless

Carter Wilkins, 9, and his mother have a system to help the needy.

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On the streets of Milwaukee, Carter Wilkins and his mom, Carlicia Wilkins, can be spotted picking up aluminum cans or handing out bagged lunches and hygiene items. They do it as an act of kindness for the homeless and to help grow a new organization called Carter Can Collect Community Initiative Inc.

In March, Carter, 9, founded Carter Can Collect Community Initiative Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on environmental awareness. The organization uses collected aluminum cans to help fund and support individuals experiencing homelessness in Milwaukee.

“I was so happy when I turned in my first bag of cans,” Carter said.

The idea started when Carlicia Wilkins was on a car ride. She was reflecting on the passing of Carter’s dad in 2020, and about experiencing homelessness three years ago and sleeping in her car.

“This is our reality five years later, and I wanted to figure out how I can continue to make Carter’s life better,” Carlicia said. “He’s a gamer and asks for (Fortnite) V-Bucks, so I figured I could teach him responsibility and how to make his own money while gaining a purpose, because it’s not about the money for us.”

Carlicia wanted to show Carter how to use the money to help others.

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According to the Milwaukee Coalition on Housing & Homelessness, about 885 Milwaukeeans were experiencing homelessness in 2024.

“Homelessness can be on the street, sleeping on somebody else’s couch, living in someone’s basement or living out of your car,” Carlicia said. “If you are somewhere that’s not yours, then that’s homelessness.”

After discussing the idea with Carter, he wanted to get started as soon as possible.

Day-to-day collecting

Carter, a Sherman Park resident, typically spends an hour after school collecting aluminum cans from sparkling water, energy drinks, beer and more while his mom pays him $10 an hour out of her own pocket.

“We pick a block and go around neighborhoods,” Carter said.

Once a month Carter and his mom take the collected cans to All Scrap Metal Recycling Inc., 3330 W. Fond du Lac Ave., to recycle them for cash.

“Everything that we need is already around us,” Carlicia said. “We throw things away when it could really bring financial gain.”

Carter said he recently made $73 after filling five bags of aluminum cans in one month. The bags weighed 90 pounds.

“My goal was about 60 pounds of cans at first,” he said.

Preparing food and essentials for the homeless

Once he receives the cash, Carter goes to local stores to pick up food and hygiene items to make care kits and cold bag lunches for the homeless.

The kits typically include dental products, socks, wet wipes, deodorant, hair care, towels and soap.

The lunches include water, fruit, a snack and sandwich.

At the beginning of April, Carter and Carlicia gave away 25 bag lunches and 20 care kits to the homeless across Milwaukee’s North and South Sides.

“I was nervous at first when I did my first aluminum can turn-in, but the more I started collecting, then I got more comfortable,” Carter said.

Witnessing the impact

Dier Vaughn, a family friend that volunteers to help the organization, said he’s never seen a duo like Carter and his mom come up with a concept like this.

“You don’t see many young kids who are motivated to give back to their own community,” Vaughn said.

From picking out the organization’s name to shopping for essentials, Vaughn has witnessed the process since day one.

“I really love how Carter and Carlicia actually go out to talk to people to see what they want and need instead of buying what they think people need,” he said.

Vaughn said Carter has qualities of a community activist and always has a willingness to listen and show empathy.

Carlicia describes Carter as a go-getter since she’s been giving him the space to lead with the initiative.

“He’s getting better at telling other youth about his initiative,” Carlicia said. “I’m learning to let him be a kid and have a voice with entrepreneurship at the same time.”

The initiative was meant to teach Carter and other youths about work ethic, financial literacy, communication skills, responsibility and more.

For youths eager to make a difference in their community but are unsure of where to start, Carter said the first step is being open to trying new things.

“You don’t have to try everything, but at least try one thing,” he said.

Helping out the new organization

Carter and Carlicia said their long-term goal is to find more youths ages 9 through 14 to help Carter on his mission.

“Carter’s big cousins joined him and were so excited that they couldn’t stop,” Carlicia said.

Youths who join him will receive a reward like monetary pay or get treated to a social outing like roller skating, Chuck E. Cheese and more.

The next volunteer opportunity for youths to help Carter and Carlicia is 4 p.m. Friday, April 24. The youths can crush cans before they turn them in at the scrapyard.

Also, Carter Can Collect Community Initiative Inc. is in need of board members, sponsors and community leaders.

“We’re looking for people and local leaders who may know more about homelessness and can possibly give us more information,” Carlicia said.

For more information

Other ways residents can help Carter and Carlicia is by donating hygiene products and food or by saving aluminum cans at your home that they will come pick up.

Items can be sent to Carter Can Collect Community Initiative Inc., P.O. Box 90104 Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209

To get involved or for any questions, you can reach Carlicia at 414-506-2523 or email community@cartercancollect.com

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.

This article first appeared on Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.