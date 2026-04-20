Far more of lesser celandine in the state, particularly Milwaukee County.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With its light yellow flowers and heart-shaped, dark green leaves, fig buttercup looks as pretty as its name.

But scientists say this invasive plant is spreading quickly across Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota and will outcompete and kill native plants.

Fig buttercup, known by its scientific name of lesser celandine, has been found in Dane County and on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus and near the Cannonball Path.

It is also been found in Milwaukee County, several other southern Wisconsin counties and Ashland County, according to the UW–Madison Extension Forestry & Wildlife Program.

Michelle Beloskur, director of the Midwest Invasive Plant Network, said lesser celandine is native to Africa and Asia. But because it is considered attractive it has a history of being used for ornamental purposes and was brought to the United States.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“It’s the perfect time to be on the lookout now because it is flowering,” Beloskur said.

Beloskur said community reporting is key to keeping spread under control.

If spotted, lesser celandine can be reported to EDDMapS or the Wisconsin First Detector Network.

Beloskur said the plant can be pulled but a tubular root system makes it difficult to dig out the entire plant.

“Reporting this and removing it, if possible, is just so important to protect our native ecosystems,” Beloskur said. “If you care about spring wildflowers, if you care about our Midwest forests, it’s really important to report these plants and make sure that we prevent further spread.”

Listen to the WPR report

Invasive plant rapidly spreading through Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.