Indian Restaurant Closing in Walker’s Point

Ruta's will close at the end of April, with tentative plans to seek a new location.

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Fast-casual restaurant Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare will close at the end of the month, ending a nearly three-year run in Walker’s Point and five years total in Milwaukee.

The restaurant, named for owner Ruta Kahate, first launched as a vendor at the now-defunct Crossroads Collective before relocating to a standalone space at 207 W. Freshwater Way.

Kahate announced the shift in a brief social media post last week, citing “unaffordable” rent for the decision. However, she told Urban Milwaukee a future reopening could be in the works.

“I truly thought [Walker’s Point] would be my home, but the location just didn’t do it,” she said. While plans are still up in the air, she added, “generally it’s safe to say I hope to have a new space soon enough.”

The restaurant’s final day is April 30.

After the closure, Ruta’s will continue lunch catering services and is set to appear as a vendor at local farmers markets, where Kahate sells frozen curry sauces.

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Fans are encouraged to follow the business’s next steps via social media.

Throughout its tenure in Milwaukee, Ruta’s has emerged as a counter-service destination for healthful, vegetable-forward dishes. Its menu ranges from colorful rice bowls such as coconut tofu and chickpea tomato to soups, salads and signature naan melts.

Kahate, a cookbook author and industry veteran, opened and operated several restaurants in Goa, India before putting down roots in Milwaukee. The Walker’s Point location replaced Bowls To Go, a previous tenant in the building that’s also home to Purple Door Ice Cream and Float Milwaukee.

The neighborhood’s business landscape has continued to evolve since Ruta’s arrival. Lucy Bakes opened nearby in August 2023, followed by Indigo Plant Collective in 2024. ECO MKE Refillery, located just around the corner from Ruta’s, celebrated its grand opening April 18.

Ruta’s will continue with regular hours — Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — through the end of the month.

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