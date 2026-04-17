New Taco Truck Coming to Zocalo

Chucho’s to bring its signature birria red tacos and other Mexican eats to southside food park.

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Chucho’s Red Tacos, beloved for its slow-cooked birria, has become a local favorite at festivals, breweries and sporting events throughout the Milwaukee area. Starting next week, the business will also become a permanent vendor at Zócalo Food Park.

Set to open April 21, the new location will replace anchor vendor Mazorca Tacos as the Mexican food purveyor at the southside hub at 636 S. 6th St.

The menu features its best-selling birria — a slow-cooked meat stew traditionally made with goat marinated in adobo and served with a flavorful consommé — in Chucho’s signature red tacos and quesitacos, along with burritos, ramen, quesadillas and more. The restaurant also offers empanadas, nachos, and sides such as beans and rice.

“We’re foodies here — and I’m including myself,” said owner Thaime Gómez. “I feel lucky to live in a city where there’s so much variety and so many options across cuisines.”

Though Zócalo typically serves as a small business incubator — providing space and support for new operations to gain traction before branching out — Chucho’s is taking the opposite route. “This happened a little backward, meaning that we’re already established,” Gómez said. “But we love the opportunity to be in Walker’s Point and bring our tacos.”

The upcoming location will be the fifth for Chucho’s, which also operates a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 4511 S. 6th St., food trucks at Ope! Brewing Co. in West Allis and American Family Field and a booth at Fiserv Forum.

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In addition to Chucho’s, which launched in 2020, Gómez operates The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall, Frida Fest and Fiesta Selena. The latter two events aim to “educate through art and connect different backgrounds,” Gómez said, adding that Chucho’s was “the missing piece.” in her portfolio.

She attributed the business’s success to a love of good food and a feel for what customers want. “I think there’s always been a loving intention when each business is created, and Chucho’s had the same intention. It’s about paying attention to what the city and its people want.”

Gómez also noted her alignment with the food park’s mission, saying the location is a natural fit. “What’s beautiful about Zócalo is it used to be my neighborhood, and 10 years ago, it was very industrial,” she said. “I was really excited when the park came into the area because it brought a variety of options for people in Walker’s Point. They’re focused on the community — doing events, bringing people together — and we’re excited to join.”

Chucho’s plans to open at Zócalo starting next week, operating Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The park is closed Mondays.

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