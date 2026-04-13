Jeramey Jannene

This content is only for membersWhy Milwaukee’s Shootings Are Falling Faster Than Its Homicides

National research and local officials point to reasons Milwaukee appears to be bucking national trend.

By - Apr 13th, 2026 01:50 pm

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