Members can get up to two free tickets worth $86 to 'Dinner with the Duchess,' while supplies last.

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For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a very limited number of free tickets available for Next Act Theatre’s latest production.

Next Act Theater’s season continues with Dinner with the Duchess, a play by Nick Green.

At the end of a storied career, violin virtuoso Margaret gives her final interview to a young reporter. As the evening wears on, Margaret must confront secrets and ghosts of the past to face an impossible question: how will she be remembered? Boundaries are drawn, lines are crossed and tensions reach a crescendo as a simple dinner becomes a battleground in the fight for the truth. Nick Green’s tense, personal drama explores whether the artist or her art defines a legacy.

Dinner with the Duchess runs April 22, 2026 through May 17, 2026.

Members need to visit the product page to reserve a discount code which you will use with Next Act to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim the discount code. Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and a discount code for free ticket(s) that you use to select the date and time of the play you wish to attend.

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