Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Apr 11th, 2026 09:52 am

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Milwaukee Women Inc. Announces New Executive Director

Milwaukee Women Inc. Announces New Executive Director

Christine Loose Joins the Nonprofit Organization in April 2026.

Mar 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Women inc

Johnson Financial Group Welcomes Bryant Shurn as Director of Wealth Services

Johnson Financial Group Welcomes Bryant Shurn as Director of Wealth Services

 

Mar 24th, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group

Ariel Pate appointed Chief Curator of Haggerty Museum of Art

Ariel Pate appointed Chief Curator of Haggerty Museum of Art

 

Mar 18th, 2026 by Haggerty Museum of Art in Milwaukee

Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders

Pat Lawton has been named the new SVP, Director of Commercial Real Estate and John Buresh steps into the role of SVP, Commercial Real Estate Manager for the Milwaukee market.

Mar 16th, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group

Associated Bank Names Neil Riegelman as Milwaukee Market President

Associated Bank Names Neil Riegelman as Milwaukee Market President

 

Mar 16th, 2026 by Associated Bank

Gov. Evers Appoints Alexis Nash as Price County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Alexis Nash as Price County District Attorney

 

Mar 12th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Forward Together Wisconsin Announces Expansion

Forward Together Wisconsin Announces Expansion

Chelsea Domer Joins Forward Together Wisconsin as Deputy Executive Director.

Mar 12th, 2026 by Forward Together Wisconsin

Milwaukee PBS Welcomes Beth Walsh as Chief Operating Officer

Milwaukee PBS Welcomes Beth Walsh as Chief Operating Officer

 

Mar 12th, 2026 by Milwaukee PBS

Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae

Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae

 

Mar 12th, 2026 by Alverno College

Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Two Higher Education Leaders to Its Board of Directors

Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Two Higher Education Leaders to Its Board of Directors

Educational Credential Evaluators® added two new members to its board of directors for the 2026-2028 term: Dr. Rosalind Latiner Raby and Scott Owczarek.

Mar 11th, 2026 by Educational Credential Evaluators

Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director

Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director

Longtime Executive Director Mary McCormick to Retire After Distinguished Tenure.

Mar 6th, 2026 by Rotary Club of Milwaukee

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Announces Executive Director

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Announces Executive Director

The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Kortney Hamm has joined the organization as Executive Director.

Mar 4th, 2026 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager

Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager

Bublr Bikes is excited to welcome Eleni Jacobson as its new Outreach and Engagement Manager.

Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bublr Bikes

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Categories: People

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