New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee Women Inc. Announces New Executive Director
Christine Loose Joins the Nonprofit Organization in April 2026.
Mar 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Women inc
Ariel Pate appointed Chief Curator of Haggerty Museum of Art
Mar 18th, 2026 by Haggerty Museum of Art in Milwaukee
Johnson Financial Group Elevates Commercial Real Estate Leaders
Pat Lawton has been named the new SVP, Director of Commercial Real Estate and John Buresh steps into the role of SVP, Commercial Real Estate Manager for the Milwaukee market.
Mar 16th, 2026 by Johnson Financial Group
Forward Together Wisconsin Announces Expansion
Chelsea Domer Joins Forward Together Wisconsin as Deputy Executive Director.
Mar 12th, 2026 by Forward Together Wisconsin
Milwaukee PBS Welcomes Beth Walsh as Chief Operating Officer
Mar 12th, 2026 by Milwaukee PBS
Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae
Mar 12th, 2026 by Alverno College
Milwaukee-Based ECE Appoints Two Higher Education Leaders to Its Board of Directors
Educational Credential Evaluators® added two new members to its board of directors for the 2026-2028 term: Dr. Rosalind Latiner Raby and Scott Owczarek.
Mar 11th, 2026 by Educational Credential Evaluators
Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director
Longtime Executive Director Mary McCormick to Retire After Distinguished Tenure.
Mar 6th, 2026 by Rotary Club of Milwaukee
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Announces Executive Director
The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Kortney Hamm has joined the organization as Executive Director.
Mar 4th, 2026 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
Bublr Bikes Welcomes New Outreach and Engagement Manager
Bublr Bikes is excited to welcome Eleni Jacobson as its new Outreach and Engagement Manager.
Mar 3rd, 2026 by Bublr Bikes
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