Dem Lawmakers Call on Steil, Congress, Take Control of Iran War

Trump is ‘not fit to be commander-in-chief,’ they declare, pushing Steil to act.

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Ten Democratic state legislators wrote Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil Tuesday urging him and the GOP majority in Congress to take control of the war in Iran in reaction to President Donald Trump’s social media threats against the country.

The lawmakers sent the letter after Trump posted on his social media platform Tuesday morning that “a whole civilization will die” if Iran doesn’t meet his deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz. The post followed Trump’s threat on social media Sunday to bomb bridges and power plants if Iranian leaders don’t open the waterway to ship traffic.

“We are writing to you with an urgent request and to express our grave concerns for the safety of our country and civilians around the world,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter to Steil (R-Janesville), led by Assembly Minority Leader Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine).

“Earlier today, President Donald Trump warned the world through a social media post that ‘a whole civilization will die tonight’ if Iran fails to meet his deadline,” the letter states. “This appears to be an explicit threat to commit unimaginable atrocities against civilians. Congress must act and stop the president’s actions.”

The letter continues: “We are calling on you and the Congress of the United States to assert your authority and enforce congressional war powers as laid out in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution. The president and his administration are letting this conflict spin out of control. It’s time for Congress to step in.”

The president’s threats target non-combatants, the letter notes.

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“Threatening millions of civilian lives is fundamentally un-American and violates the core values that both Democrats and Republicans share. Whether President Trump intends to follow through on his threat or not, his statement demonstrates he is not fit to be commander-in-chief,” the letter states.

“It’s time for you to summon your courage, recognize the gravity of this moment, and do the right thing for our shared future. We must rise above partisanship and call out the president’s recklessness immediately.

“Reassert congressional control over the conflict in Iran and put an end to the president’s erratic and dangerous actions before it is too late.”

In addition to Neubauer, the letter was signed by Democratic state Reps. Christine Sinicki, Brienne Brown, Ann Roe, Clinton Anderson, Angelina Cruz, Tip McGuire and Ben DeSmidt, and Democratic Sens. Mark Spreitzer and Robert Wirch.

Trump agreed Tuesday evening to a two-week ceasefire with Iran and said the countries were near a long-term peace agreement.

Dem lawmakers to Steil: Trump is ‘not fit to be commander-in-chief’ was originally published by Wisconsin Examiner.