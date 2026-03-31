Members can get up to two free tickets worth $76 to 'Beyond the Shimmer,' while supplies last.

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For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Wild Space Dance Company’s Beyond the Shimmer performance.

Step into a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary. This evening-length dance theater work uses the vastness of outer space as a metaphor to explore distance, connection, and possibility. Through bold movement, evocative text, and stunning imagery, audiences are immersed in a dazzling, multi-sensory experience. The evening also features a captivating new work by guest artist Alexandra Barbier. Join Wild Space Dance Company at the beautiful Jan Serr Studio, where the Milwaukee skyline becomes the backdrop, and the performance emerges from a wondrous shimmer of light.

Beyond the Shimmer runs April 10, 2026 through April 11, 2026.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $38 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve a discount code to use with Wild Space to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Friday, April 10 concert at 7:30 p.m.

to reserve a to use with Wild Space to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Friday, April 10 concert at 7:30 p.m. Members can visit the product page to reserve a discount code to use with Wild Space to reserve your free ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Saturday, April 11 concert at 7:30 p.m.

Both performance will take place at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., on Milwaukee’s East Side.

Once you have reserved your discount code, you will receive an email within 48 hours with instructions and a discount code for free ticket(s) that you will use to select the tickets from Wild Space Dance Company.

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