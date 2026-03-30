Eagle Park Acquires Pre-Mixed Cocktail Brand

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Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling continues to expand its presence in the regional market with the purchase of SoulBoxer Cocktail Co., adding pre-mixed cocktails to its existing lineup of beer, spirits and THC beverages.

The move unites two Wisconsin-based businesses and builds on an existing relationship. Before the acquisition, Eagle Park served as SoulBoxer’s co-packing partner, producing and packaging the brand’s cocktails at its Muskego facility.

Founded in 2015 by Jason Neu and Doug MacKenzie, SoulBoxer specializes in bottled cocktail mixes designed to be poured over ice. Its product lineup includes local favorites like brandy and bourbon old-fashioneds, which incorporate fresh ingredients like orange peel and Door County cherries.

Eagle Park plans to grow the selection with a new line of ready-to-drink (RTD) canned cocktails, including alcoholic, nonalcoholic and THC options. The first three offerings, Brandy Old Fashioned, Bourbon Old Fashioned and Lakehouse Lemonade, will ship to retailers beginning April 2. New products will be sold in 12-ounce four-packs.

SoulBoxer’s current bottled cocktails will continue to be distributed throughout the state in 375-milliliter, 750-milliliter and 1.75-liter formats.

“SoulBoxer has built an incredible reputation for quality and authenticity,” said Max Borgardt, co-founder of Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling, in a statement. “We see huge potential to bring that same craftsmanship into new formats and categories while staying true to what makes SoulBoxer special.”

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Borgardt, with partners Jack Borgardt and Jake Schinker, founded Eagle Park in 2017. The company operated for one year at Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St., before relocating to its current east-side home at 823 E Hamilton St, in 2018. It later expanded to include a production brewery and distillery in Muskego. The locations also function as tasting rooms and restaurants.

The acquisition of SoulBoxer, announced Monday morning, marks the latest growth for Eagle Park, following its 2022 purchase of Milwaukee Brewing Company’s portfolio of brands and subsequent launch of Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling at 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. in 2024.

Additional RTD cocktails are expected to roll out later this year.