Game-and-Book Store Opens in Walker’s Point

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When Tom Gibes first toured the vacant storefront at 134 W. Pittsburgh Ave., he saw past the battered floors, worn fixtures and walls in need of paint.

“It was very rough,” said Gibes. “It really wouldn’t fit for a lot of businesses, but I walked into the space and the light here is amazing — with a skylight and everything. So I just went to town on sketching it out.”

With help from his landlord and the team at Tiffin Millwork Co. LLC, Gibes transformed the Walker’s Point building into Tabletop Bookshelf, a brick-and-mortar location for his online business.

The store, featuring a curated collection of tabletop role-playing game rulebooks, solo game books and indie game zines, opened to the public last Saturday.

“We had a line [of 100 people] out the front,” Gibes said. “It was a very positive response — we just had a great weekend.”

Merchandise is divided by genre, with sections dedicated to dark fantasy, cozy and mystery manuals, as well as trending titles like No-Tell Motel and Song of the Scryptwyrm.

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Solo games, which range from guided journaling to playlist curation and map-making, have emerged as an early favorite. “It’s such a niche thing, most people don’t even know they exist,” Gibes said. “To see people respond to it, it’s really cool.”

The store also sells puzzles, dice, card games and plushies. A snack section is stocked with several types of chips and popcorn, mixed nuts, gummy candy and Pocky sticks, with beverages including canned coffee, water, tea, craft soda, Siren Shrub Co. drinks and zero-proof cocktails — fuel for game nights at home or to enjoy on-site in the store’s lounge area.

Situated behind the retail area, the lounge offers a mix of two- and six-top tables, a coffee table setup and a private room with a large gaming table — all available to reserve. Rates range from $10 to $40 per hour, with payment converting to store credit.

“It’s almost like getting twice the value,” Gibes said. “It’s a unique thing — if you’re planning to spend money in the shop, why not spend some time here, too?”

Gibes hopes the gathering space will encourage meetups. “I think it’s going to be a way to keep the store lively and full during the nights,” he said, noting that free evenings could be filled with community game demonstrations, author signings and other events.

“I think this neighborhood is definitely swinging up,” he added. “It’s not even summer yet, but there’s a good amount of foot traffic, and I think there’s going to be an amplifying effect as more people move into the area. I’m really happy with how it’s all worked out.”

Tabletop Bookshelf is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

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