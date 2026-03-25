Harley-Davidson Announces Job Reductions

Total number unknown. Harley has global workforce of more than 5,000 employees.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson is laying off workers, but it’s not clear how many people will lose jobs.

“We can confirm that some employees have been notified today (Monday) of a reduction in force that is impacting our global workforce as previously confirmed,” a spokesperson for the company wrote in an email.

The spokesperson said they had no further details to share. It’s unknown how many employees were laid off or where they worked.

The motorcycle company has more than 5,000 employees worldwide .

Harley-Davidson had an operating loss of $29 million in 2025. Figures from the company also show global motorcycle sales were down 12 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.

“As we close out a challenging year for the Company, we are taking deliberate actions to stabilize the business, restore dealer confidence, and align wholesale activity with retail demand,” President and CEO Artie Starrs wrote in a February statement.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Starrs was named president and CEO of the company in August of 2025.

Margaret Hughes-Morgan, a professor of strategic management at Marquette University, said the announcement of the layoffs was “not a surprise.”

“When new CEOs come in, cost cutting is generally one of the first things that they do,” Hughes-Morgan said.

Brad Dorff, the sub-district director of the United Steelworkers (USW) District 7, said none of the over 500 USW members at the Milwaukee or Menomonee Falls Harley-Davidson facilities were impacted by the layoffs. Dorff said they represent hourly production and skilled trade maintenance workers at those sites.

“It’s my understanding that this is affecting the entire corporation, the entire company, and they (Harley) have multiple facilities,” Dorff said.

When asked if he is concerned about potential future layoffs, Dorff said he is waiting to see what happens in the coming months.

“I’m always concerned about reductions in jobs and job loss,” he said. “But … I’m just waiting to see how things shake out.”

Listen to the WPR report

Harley-Davidson announces ‘reduction in force’ for global workforce was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.