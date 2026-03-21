David Buck, a scholar of Chinese history who served on the faculty of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for 32 years, has died. A Denver native, David Douglas Buck was born on New Year’s Eve in 1936 and died in his sleep March 6 at age 89 in his home at Saint John’s on the Lake, where he lived with Diane Ratty Buck, his wife of 63 years. She was the author, in 1995, of Outdoor Sculpture in Milwaukee: A Cultural and Historical Guidebook and later spearheaded successful efforts to restore and maintain these artifacts.

Following graduation from Littleton High School, the young Buck received a scholarship to Stanford, where he was exposed to Asian cultures and languages, sparking a lifelong fascination. He earned his master’s at Harvard, then served as a naval officer in Okinawa, where he met his wife, an English teacher there. Following his military duty, Buck completed his doctorate at Stanford and was hired by UWM in 1972, eventually serving nine years as the history department chair.

A statement by the university offered this tribute:

Throughout his academic career, Buck was known for his wide-ranging scholarship and international engagement. He published numerous articles on Asian history and culture. … From 1990 to 1995, he served as editor of the Journal of Asian Studies , the flagship publication of the Association for Asian Studies . He also taught abroad at universities in Taiwan, China, Japan and England. … Buck’s passion for sharing global perspectives extended beyond the classroom. Over the years, he led more than 20 trips to China for American travelers, including tours organized by the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Smithsonian Institution, helping participants gain a deeper cultural and historical understanding.

In response to a request from Urban Milwaukee, Hilary V. Finchum-Sung, Ph.D., the Executive Director of the Association for Asian Studies offered this statement:

At the Association for Asian Studies, we are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of David Douglas Buck. Professor Buck served as Editor of the Journal of Asian Studies, the Association’s flagship publication, from 1990 to 1995. Serving as editor of JAS is no small feat; as the editorial board noted in a tribute published in the May 1995 issue of the journal, “He […] filled the role of editor with extraordinary distinction and energy.”… His contributions to the journal and to the field of modern Chinese history leave a lasting legacy.

Spoke Loudly through Quiet Philanthropy

For many years David and Diane Buck supported numerous organizations both in Milwaukee and in his native state through the Buck Foundation, established by his parents in 1986 and headed by him until 2017. As of 2024, according to the most recent information available, the foundation had $15,478,987 in assets and distributed $657,259, mostly in Colorado. Among the grants that year was $17,500 to the American Friends Service Committee to support its Colorado Immigrant Rights Project.

Buck also had a keen interest in creating green spaces for underserved populations. He and his wife centered their attention in 2008 on the city’s largest neglected public space, the 11.5 acres known then as Johnsons Park.

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Buck, a longtime member of the Rotary Club, approached Mary McCormick, the director, and suggested he and his wife would consider a significant gift provided that there would be assurance that additional funds could be raised to make the proposed park improvements.

The Bucks offered $330,000 as seed money for the project, McCormick tells Urban Milwaukee.

Their $330,000 gift — that is what made it happen. … They are wonderful, kind and generous.”

Soon the Zilber Foundation pledged $250,000, the Rotary $100,000, followed by other large grants from the Brewers Community Foundation, the Greater Milwaukee Committee and other donors. They raised $1.2 million for the park renovations, which were completed in June 2016. The Buck Foundation has made subsequent donations to the park, now known as the Clarence and Cleopatra Johnson Park.

An Editor Reminisces

While a UWM student early in Buck’s career, Urban Milwaukee editor Bruce Murphy took an elective class from him. Murphy recalls:

Buck was my professor for an independent study course on Chinese history. He was very knowledgeable and passionate about the subject, but not overbearing or egotistic about it, as some professors were. He had an almost gentle way of guiding you and tolerated disagreement — we differed on the impact of the Communist revolution. He was committed to something bigger than himself, the complicated process of learning about the world.

A Daughter-in-Law’s Memories

The Bucks have two sons, Douglas Buck and Andrew Buck, a professor at the University of Southern Indiana. His wife, Antonina Buck, was especially close to her father-in-law as can be seen in this moving tribute:

I could not have asked for a better father-in-law. He was brilliant, kind, witty, and wise. … In so many ways, he was one of my biggest supporters. Someone once told me, “I hope you know that your father-in-law thinks the world of you.” That meant the world to me. I have so many amazing memories from the nearly 27 years he has been in my life. My father died when I was 14. David has been a father to me longer than Papà was and I am so grateful for every minute of that time. Because of the man he was, I got a second chance at having a father in my life.

A private memorial is scheduled.