Members can get up to two free tickets to 'Shen Yun,' while supplies last.

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For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for Shen Yun.

Shen Yun invites you to travel back to the magical world of ancient China. Experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life. Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops, and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away!

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $80 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Both performances will be held at the Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St.

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