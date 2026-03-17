New Plan For Northwest Side Tavern

The Divined Pub and Lounge would serve cocktails, martinis and finger food.

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The Divined Pub and Lounge is proposed to open at 6180 N. 64th St., bringing finger food, martinis and hookah to the former site of Douglas Inn.

Shaniqua Caesar recently filed a license application for the new business, which she plans to launch “as soon as possible,” pending city approval. She told Urban Milwaukee her goal is to provide the community with “somewhere to eat,” but said details are still being finalized.

A proposed menu highlights casual eats such as fried chicken strips, mozzarella sticks, pizza, burgers and tacos, along with heartier options like steak and pork chops. Daily specials like Taco Tuesday, 50-cent Wing Wednesday and Ladies Night Thursday are also listed, along with recurring deals such as free hookah on Mondays and a $25 “drink-all-night” wristband promotion.

The menu, which also advises, “We don’t rush for those who aren’t tipping,” is the same as that included with an earlier proposal for Boss’s submitted in December 2025. Registered agent Justin Jackson is also the building owner and operates the nearby New Entertainers, which served a 15-day suspension in February.

A bar program at The Divined Pub and Lounge would focus on classic cocktails, particularly martinis, Caesar said. The application also requests permission to host DJs and offer bar games such as darts.

The 3,424-square-foot business would include a wraparound bar, plus table and booth seating, and could accommodate up to 150 guests, Caesar said. The building’s most recent tenant, Douglas Inn, was known as a no-frills dive bar. Its license remains active, though the business’s posted phone number is disconnected.

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The Divined Pub and Lounge began leasing the space earlier this month and has guaranteed occupancy through March 2029, according to the license application.

Caesar declined to share additional details about her past entrepreneurial experience.

Given city approval, the proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m.

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