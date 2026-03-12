Holding Power Accountable

Your membership ensures someone is asking hard questions at every level of local government.

Democracy depends on scrutiny.

City councils, county boards, state agencies, development authorities — these bodies make decisions that shape daily life. Budgets are approved. Contracts are awarded. Policies are enacted. And those decisions deserve oversight.

Local reporters are often the only independent observers in the room asking questions on behalf of the public.

Accountability journalism doesn’t always produce viral headlines. Sometimes it looks like careful review of meeting agendas. Sometimes it’s a quiet clarification that changes the public understanding of a policy. Sometimes it’s simply showing up.

But that presence matters.

Membership allows us to keep asking hard questions. It funds records requests. It supports in-depth analysis when officials release dense financial documents. It provides the time necessary to verify, contextualize and explain.

Most importantly, it funds Urban Milwaukee being in the room where it happens. Our reporters are often the only reporter present for committee meetings at City Hall or the County Courthouse.

If you believe elected officials and public agencies should operate in the open — and that someone should be watching — membership is one way to ensure they are.