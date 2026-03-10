New Law Gives Sexual Assault Survivors 20 Years to Bring Charges

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Survivors of sexual assault in Wisconsin now have more time to pursue criminal charges, after Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law on Friday.

The new law doubles Wisconsin’s statute of limitations for second-degree sexual assault.

Previously, that statute of limitations was 10 years after the crime happened. Now, prosecutors have 20 years to bring charges.

Stefan Turkheimer, an advocate with the anti-sexual violence organization RAINN, said many survivors need time to heal before they’re ready to report an assault to law enforcement.

In other cases, he said prosecutors don’t have the evidence needed to substantiate charges until years — or even decades — later. That’s in part because DNA analysis and other technologies have vastly improved in recent years, said Turkheimer, who formerly worked as a prosecutor.

“In cases that are this serious — and we know that offenders in these cases are often serial offenders — it’s very important when you do have the opportunity to go forward with a prosecution, that that prosecution has the time to work,” Turkheimer said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Under Wisconsin law, second-degree sexual assault is a felony that could lead to up to 40 years in prison. It can include a myriad of circumstances, including when the victim is younger than 16, when the assault involves the threat of violence or when the victim is unconscious or incapacitated by drugs or alcohol.

In Wisconsin, there is no time limit for bringing first-degree sexual assault charges, which are the type of charges that carry the most serious penalties under state law.

Another provision in the newly enacted law aims to shield someone who reports a sexual assault from being prosecuted for misdemeanor drug or alcohol violations that occurred in connection to the incident. That applies to the victim of the assault, as well as to witnesses who try to help the victim.

Turkheimer said perpetrators of sexual assault often take advantage of people who are incapacitated by drugs or alcohol.

It’s an issue that comes up frequently when college students and other people under 21 call RAINN’s hotline, Turkheimer said. They mention that they’re afraid to come forward because they’re worried about getting in trouble for underage drinking.

“(This law) gives them some safety in that situation and allows them to come forward,” Turkheimer said.

Additionally, changes in the law make it easier for a sexual assault victim to break their lease, if that person is living in an unsafe situation.

“What we hear a lot from survivors is that they have some ongoing fear in their home or an assault has disrupted their life to the point where they need to move,” Turkheimer said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, you can dial 1-800-656-HOPE or text HOPE to 64673. Resources are also available online.

Listen to the WPR report

New law gives Wisconsin sexual assault survivors more time to bring charges was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.