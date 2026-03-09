Members can get up to 2 free tickets worth $60 to 'The 8th House,' while supplies last.

For Urban Milwaukee members, we have a limited number of free tickets available for the latest show by Danceworks Performance MKE: The 8th House.

Featuring the work of The 4 Danceworks Fellows and guest choreographers, Danceworks Performance MKE explores the mysterious significance of the number 8. The show is inspired by the forces of astrology, tarot, rebirth and transformation.

The 8th House invites audiences into a world where movement becomes a ritual of letting go, a dance with destiny itself. Each phrase, each choice, unfolds like a divination by unraveling stories of power, mystery and rebirth. Choreography is not dictated but revealed, as the dancers embody the tension and beauty of living in a state of perpetual possibility. Come to get your own tarot reading before the show and discover what the universe has planned for you.

The 8th House runs from March 13 to March 15, 2026.

Urban Milwaukee members may reserve up to two tickets, worth $30 per ticket, while supplies last.

Members can visit the product page to reserve ticket(s), while supplies last, for the Saturday, March 14 performance at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 935 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI.

Members must be logged in to claim tickets. Your ticket(s) will be available at will call.

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Not a Member, But Still Want To Go?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city's most robust membership program, with many perks like this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee's journalism, but you'll help us continue to grow our publication, which publishes more than 75 stories and 100 press releases per week.

