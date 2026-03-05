‘Rainbow Park’ Reopens For Season on Saturday

Families can return to the colorful lakefront play area this Saturday, but one key amenity will stay closed for now.

Milwaukee’s popular lakefront playground will reopen for the season this weekend.

Northwestern Mutual Community Park, located inside Henry Maier Festival Park, will open for the season on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., according to Milwaukee World Festival Inc.

The free playground offers inclusive and accessible play equipment designed for children ages 2 through 12, including those who may experience physical or developmental challenges. Located near the Mid Gate entrance to the festival grounds, the park has become a popular destination for families even when no festivals are taking place.

The playground opened in 2021 and includes play structures for multiple age groups, a dedicated toddler area and shaded seating. An air-conditioned building typically provides restrooms, nursing mother rooms and sensory rooms, but will not be immediately open.

Starting Saturday, the park will be open daily from 10 a.m. until dusk through the spring. Like previous years, operations remain weather-dependent and the park may close in the event of rain, snow, ice or temperatures below 32 degrees.

As is standard practice for the park, guests are encouraged to visit the Summerfest website to confirm its availability. That need becomes particularly acute as festivals return in June. The massive playground is closed for public access during festivals and when festival setup or tear down is scheduled to occur. The park is open during many of the festivals, but visitors will need to pay for event admission.

The park can be accessed via the Mid Gate entrance, a short walk from the Historic Third Ward, at the eastern end of E. Chicago Street. Parking, on non-festival days, is available in a surface parking lot (Lot G) at the southwest corner of the intersection of E. Chicago Street and N. Lincoln Memorial Drive. The park is also easily accessible via the lakefront trail network. Bike parking is available in front of the gate.

