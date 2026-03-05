Creative Event Venue Proposed For Burleigh Street

iParty: The Social Suite would provide multi-use space for photo shoots, content creation and private gatherings.

A new creative studio and event venue, iParty: The Social Suite, is proposed to open at 5302 W. Burleigh St.

The north side business aims to accommodate a wide range of clients, offering flexible space for gatherings ranging from R&B nights to cupcake classes.

Additional bookings could include boutique brunch receptions, social networking, art galleries, design and decor classes, photo shoots, family events and children’s programming, according to the proposed plan of operation.

The 1,138-square-foot venue would also feature a small stage, kitchenette and seating throughout, along with amenities such as bar service, an in-house photo studio and content creation stations.

A list of catering packages includes “Social Suite,” featuring lobster and smoked gouda grits, Hennessy peach cobbler French toast and other high-end eats; “Comfort,” with smothered chicken and gravy bites, corn pudding and catfish nuggets; and an extensive plant-based menu ranging from matcha-dusted melon to vegan chilaquiles.

Owner Xavier White is a professional event designer with more than a decade of experience, according to a license application.

The business is awaiting city approval for its food dealer’s, liquor and public entertainment premises license applications prior to a proposed opening date on April 1.

The project also requires special use approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

iParty: The Social Suite would open within a multi-tenant building at 5312 W. Burleigh St., anchored by Hayat Pharmacy. White said the completed space could host multiple events simultaneously, though its total capacity is limited to 25 occupants.

Proper Preparation Tax Services previously operated in the storefront, but has since relocated to Wauwatosa. Heba Musleh is the building owner, according to city assessment records.

Proposed hours of operation for iParty: The Social Suite are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., according to the application.

White declined to comment on his plans for the venue until a later date.

