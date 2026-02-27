Evers Appoints New Replacement for Judge Jeffrey Wagner

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed attorney Tanner Kilander to replace retiring Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey A. Wagner.

Kilander will take over for Wagner in Branch 38 felony court in March. Wagner is retiring after 38 years on the bench.

She comes to the bench after a career practicing law primarily in family and juvenile courts, according to a statement from Evers’ office. Until her appointment, she was the sole practitioner of Kilander Legal Services, where she represented indigent clients in the juvenile justice system and child welfare cases. Before starting her legal career, Kilander worked as a social worker.

“Tanner Kilander is a respected attorney who is committed to her community and brings a wealth of experience to the bench as a social worker, attorney, and public defender that will serve the people of Milwaukee County well,” Evers said in a statement.

Kilander is the second attorney Evers has appointed to the bench. First, he appointed former public defender Owen Piotrowski. But when former Judge Hannah Dugan resigned her seat in January, following her felony conviction in federal court, Evers shifted Piotrowski to take over her office.

Before starting her private practice, Kilander worked as a state public defender representing parents and children. She also worked as an intake attorney for Milwaukee County Children’s Court.

“For nearly 30 years, I’ve served the people of Milwaukee County—first as a social worker, then as an attorney,” said Kilander. “I’m grateful to Gov. Evers for the opportunity to serve Milwaukee County as a circuit court judge, and I’m humbled by his trust in me for such an important position.”

Circuit Court Judge Milton L. Childs said Kilander is a good listener and knows the law “extremely well.” She loves her community and has strong ties to the community and an understanding of the many resources available in the county, Childs said.

“I have had the opportunity to work with Attorney Kilander as a public defender and, for the past year, seen her in action as she has appeared in front of me,” Childs said in a statement. “She has always been a strong advocate for her clients and has been very creative in resolving cases.”

Kilander graduated from Marquette University and Marquette University Law School. In 2006, she received the Howard B. Eisenberg Service Award for her dedication to public interest law.

“I look forward to learning new things in my new role, but my commitment to my community, equal justice and integrity will remain at the core of my work, just as they have throughout my career. My courtroom will be a place where all people are respected, heard and treated with compassion,” Kilander said. “Thank you to my mentors, my colleagues and my clients for everything they have taught me over the years, and to my children and my loved ones for their patience and support in this journey. I’m honored to sit in Branch 38 and wish Judge Jeffrey Wagner all the best in his much-deserved retirement.”