Hilton Garden Inn Changes Hands in Lieu of Foreclosure

A hotel on Milwaukee’s Far Northwest Side has a new owner.

The Hilton Garden Inn, 11600 W. Park Pl., is now owned by Illinois-based RB Resolution Properties, a subsidiary of Republic Bank of Chicago.

RB acquired the three-star property in lieu of foreclosure in late January from longtime owner Park Place Hospitality, a Northbrook, Illinois-based investment firm.

The three-story building contains 184 guest rooms, according to city assessment records. Visible from nearby Interstate 41, the hotel is located within the Park Place business park.

The prior entity had owned the hotel since it was constructed in 2000. Park Place Hospitality completed a 56-room expansion in 2009. A renovation of the common areas was initiated in 2023.

The hotel operates as the Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Northwest Conference Center.

An occupancy permit request indicates that no major changes are planned. “The proposed use of the property is for continued operation as a hotel providing short-term lodging accommodations to transient guests,” the request says.

The facility, according to the permit request, has 67 employees. The permit request was submitted by management firm First Hospitality.

The 10.2-acre property is assessed for $7.7 million.

The Hilton Garden Inn flag is a midpriced, full-service hotel brand operated by Hilton Worldwide. Positioned between limited-service hotels and higher-end Hilton brands, Hilton Garden Inn properties typically cater to business travelers and families seeking modern amenities without luxury pricing. Most locations include an on-site restaurant and bar, made-to-order breakfast, meeting space, a fitness center and an indoor pool. The brand is one of Hilton’s largest and most widely distributed flags, with hundreds of properties across the United States and internationally.

Corporate and permitting records indicate Park Place Hospitality was led William Weber, an Illinois real estate executive connected to several other hotel properties.

