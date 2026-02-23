Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Following revelations of his involvement recruiting employees for Jeffrey Epstein in 2013, Peter Mahler has been removed from the board of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra as of Friday. On February 4th, Urban Milwaukee was the first to report that Mahler Private Staffing provided candidates for Jeffrey Epstein’s ranch and private island. According to the firm’s website:

Our team specializes in staffing homes, family offices, and executive offices for America’s leading families, for roles such as: estate and house managers, chefs, executive and personal assistants, and family office directors, among others.

It is not quite clear exactly which “others” the list refers to, but it is clear from the exchanges that Epstein was looking for young women, preferably Asian women.

Apparently the association did not go well, and Epstein severed ties with Mahler within a year.

But the publicity was certain to prove damaging to Mahler, 71, despite his having expressed regret for his dealings with the late Epstein shortly after they had been revealed.

For a man whose business model is based on relationships with the elite, it is important that he be included among their number. A good way to do this is to buy your way on to a board of a cultural institution, or become a member of a business group. Mahler lists his affiliations on his website, which has not been updated to include recent news. He also lists donations to a number of nonprofits, another tool for raising one’s visibility while contributing to the community.

Although Mahler’s name has been removed from the list of symphony board members, he remains a board member of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Mahler remains one of the 200 members of the Greater Milwaukee Committee, described by the organization as “passionate business and community leaders who work together to make Milwaukee the best place to live, learn, work, play, and stay for all.”

Mahler, despite being a septuagenarian, also maintains membership in the Young Presidents’ Organization, which calls itself “the global leadership community of extraordinary chief executives — more than 38,000 members from over 150 countries.” Dues are $3,975 per year plus a $3,975 initiation fee. Membership, at least initially, is limited to CEOs under 45 with at least 15 full time employees and a payroll of over $2.5 million per year.

The Wisconsin Chapter of the YPO includes 100 members, including Milwaukee real estate developer Josh Jeffers, who is listed as the group’s unpaid “Assistant Learning Officer.” The Wisconsin chapter had $591,000 in revenue in 2024, while expenses amounted to $719,000. (If you would like to help reduce its deficit, be advised that contributions to the group are not tax deductible.)

Mahler’s company is also a member of the Family Office Exchange [FOX]. The group assures us:

Whether you’re a wealth owner, family member, family office executive, advisor or just someone looking to learn, FOX facilitates genuine connection in a safe and judgment-free zone.

You know how much billionaires hate to be judged!

Finally, Mahler is a member of the International Nanny Association

Also removed from the list of board members of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra was Eric Hobbs, a close observer of the orchestra told Urban Milwaukee. Hobbs was asked to resign after he was charged with sexually assaulting girls and women at a church music conference.

The orchestra offered this statement about the situation: “The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra has accepted the resignations of Mr. Hobbs and Mr. Mahler. These personal matters are unrelated to the MSO or their board service. We thank them for their contributions to the organization.”