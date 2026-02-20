Milwaukee Democrat Faces Primary Challenger
Challenger will take on three-term Democrat who has fallen out of favor with colleagues.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
Parks Starting Demolition of Pools, Buildings This YearFeb 20th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Paying $890,950 to Consultant in Health Care ScandalFeb 18th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
-
Sheriff Plans to Acquire Facial Recognition TechnologyFeb 17th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer