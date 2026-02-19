Murphy’s Law
Bryan Steil Becomes Leading Election Denier
The Republican congressman voted to uphold Trump’s 2020 defeat. What happened?
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
The Massive Revenue of Wisconsin’s HospitalsFeb 18th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
How Gale Klappa Got RichFeb 4th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
Tom Tiffany’s Terrible DayJan 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy