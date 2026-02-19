First Responders Use Microchip Scanners to Identify Lost Pets 

Milwaukee Fire Department now has scanners at all 31 stations.

More first responders in Wisconsin are using pet microchip scanners to help reunite lost pets with their owners.

The Milwaukee Fire Department announced Wednesday they now have microchip scanners at all 31 fire stations in the city. The nonprofit Lost Dogs of Wisconsin has also donated around 100 of the devices to police departments, parks departments and animal shelters around the state in the past few years.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said fire stations are often an “easy spot” for people to drop off lost pets.

“If someone arrives at a firehouse now, we have the capability in every one of our firehouses to use a very simple scanner, make a quick phone call and connect people to exactly who they are missing most at that moment, which is their four-legged family member,” Lipski said during a press conference.

The fire department received the devices through a grant from the Friends of the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, or MADACC, an animal shelter on the city’s south side. Amila Rizvic, president of Friends of MADACC, said that shelter is already “overwhelmed.”

“The reunification is the end goal of this, to truly keep pets out of the shelter system,” Rizvic said.

Kathy Pobloskie, the director of Lost Dogs of Wisconsin, said people often call their local police station when they find a lost cat or dog. She said police officers having the scanners in their patrol cars can be a “great asset” and can help reunite lost pets with their owners quickly.

“We’re trying to get these scanners into the hands of as many as we can,” Pobloskie said.

Last year, Lost Dogs of Wisconsin donated 25 of the devices. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office was recently the beneficiary.

Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wade Thompson has the scanner in his squad car. He said it’s already proved useful when someone reported finding a stray dog in their front yard a few weeks ago.

He used the scanner to find the dog’s owner.

“So it’s easy as calling that chip company and giving them the chip ID number, and they were able to provide me with the owner information,” Thompson said.

Thompson found out that the owner lived just a few houses away. He met them at their house as they were pulling into their driveway after searching for the dog.

“It’s a great tool to have and a great tool to use, not only for reuniting the pets, but fostering relationships with the community,” Thompson said.

Thompson said he’s using it now as a “pilot program,” but he’d like to see more squad cars equipped with them soon.

Pobloskie said the devices can save police officers time. In some Wisconsin counties, she said it takes time for police to take strays to local shelters.

“If they (officers) just had the scanner in the car, they could scan the pet for a microchip and probably get it home in a couple of minutes,” Pobloskie said.

The Madison Police Department was also gifted one of the scanners by Lost Dogs of Wisconsin in 2024.

“In the past, we’ve always had to rely on calling for an Animal Services Officer to come, but we also know they’re busy with calls,” Madison Police Detective Lindsey Ludden said. “Otherwise, we would transport the animal to a pet clinic and ask them to scan it for us, but we know they’re also handling their own appointments and emergencies.”

“So this allows us to handle scanning the pets ourselves, and then hopefully it’s microchipped and we’re able to connect the pet right back to their owner,” she added.

Pobloskie said the “vast majority” of pets that are adopted from shelters and rescues are microchipped. If your pet doesn’t have one, she said most shelters are able to microchip them.

Pobloskie said it’s also important to get the chip checked every year to make sure it’s working properly.

“It’s not that common that they stop working, but it is possible,” she said.

Wisconsin police departments, fire stations using microchip scanners to reunite pets with owners was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.