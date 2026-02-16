Bringing Medieval Combat to Modern Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The faint clang of metal on metal emanates from a squat building just west of Kinnickinnic Ave. From the outside, 230 E. Lincoln Ave. is an unassuming stretch of red brick and glass block windows. Inside, you’ll find a medieval battlefield.

Armored fighters brandish long swords and padded shields, practicing strikes and takedowns while shouting over the din. The scene unfolds at Wisconsin Medieval Combat Center (WMCC), a Bay View gym dedicated to armored medieval mixed martial arts, where fighters train and compete in full metal armor.

The space is part mixed martial arts gym, part 15th-century training ground and — for its members — a welcome escape from the everyday grind.

“The camaraderie is amazing,” said Volivia Bogust, who picked up the sport in mid-2024 and recently attended her first competition, a five-on-five melee. “I really love the team aspect of creating battle tactics and playing them out on the field.”

Bogust regularly dons a custom 60-pound armor kit — a process that takes up to 20 minutes with assistance. Her weapon of choice? “I love a two-handed ax,” she said, smiling under the raised visor of her helmet.

Co-owners Nick Stenz and Talon Morris opened the Bay View location in March 2024 after operating briefly out of rented spaces in Waukesha and West Bend. The setup is similar to a typical MMA gym, with wall-to-wall mats, high ceilings and piles of gloves, shin guards and headgear — though at WMCC, you might find a stray piece of chain mail on the cushioned floor.

And then there’s the rack of deadly-looking weapons. About a dozen blunt swords, battle-axes and maces lean against a wooden shelf near the sparring area. The weapons may seem menacing, but they’re heavily regulated, Morris said.

One fighter, Tyler Gren, demonstrated by smashing a mace over his own armored skull. “Barely felt that,” he said.

Even with guidance for length, width, sharpness and materials, accidents can still happen. Morris gestured to a door whose center is marked by a splintered gash. “This came from a flying sword,” he said. “You’ve just got to be very respectful and aware.”

The armor offers significant protection, Bogust said. “I think people see medieval combat as very unsafe. They see these big weapons being swung around, but it’s not any riskier than other combat sports.”

Even so, it takes some adjustment. Fighters must adapt to the added weight and restricted movement while managing their breathing to avoid “helmet horror” — a moment of panic caused by limited airflow inside the metal mask. Those just beginning the sport are encouraged to train for at least a few months before suiting up. “It’s like driving a car. You need a little bit of experience before you can hop in and know what to do,” Gren said.

At WMCC, a typical training session might include weapon drills, conditioning and grappling. Morris draws on years of martial arts experience for his coaching curriculum, having trained in jiu-jitsu, judo and sambo before discovering medieval combat through an online video in 2023.

“It was like, ‘What are these guys doing?'” he said. “I got involved, got my hands on, as I’m prone to do, and a couple of years later, here we are.”

Stenz came to the sport from a different angle. “I fell in love with — I call it the nerd aspect of it,” he said. “It’s very fun to get in armor and sword-fight your friends.”

Today, WMCC has about 30 members, with daily class sizes ranging between six and 10 attendees. That includes Jed Zabel, one of the state’s first armored mixed martial arts (AMMA) competitors.

“I’ve always been a big history guy and I did football in college, so this is the perfect merger,” said Zabel, who started training in 2019, commuting to a Chicago gym until the sport began to catch on in Wisconsin. Now a seasoned competitor, Zabel continues to deepen his knowledge of military and tournament history. “It’s carrying on that tradition,” he said.

Armored medieval mixed martial arts follows rules inspired by 13th- through 15th-century tournaments, though modern fighters borrow techniques from disciplines such as Japanese judo. “There is a lot of transfer between what we are doing and what they were doing in Japan,” Morris said.

The sport is especially popular in Eastern Europe, particularly Ukraine and Russia, where much of the armor is still made. In the United States, AMMA continues to grow as videos of the spectacle spread through social media, drawing both spectators and participants.

“It’s the most fun sport in the world,” said Mike Charapata. “It’s a really good community too. Everyone is super fun. It’s like we’re all just hanging out, having a good time.”

Since launching WMCC, Morris has seen notable progress for both the business and the broader sport. “The gym has grown in the sense of fighter development — you’re starting to see a lot of proficiency when it comes to martial arts,” he said. “And the community is a lot more aware of us.”

WMCC fighters appear at competitions and county fairs, also hosting their own annual event, Cream City Clash. Morris and Stenz, along with their athletes, hope to continue growing that reach. And everyone is welcome.

“If any other femme-presenting people are wanting to do the sport and think they can’t, they totally can,” Bogust said. “You just have to train for it.”

Zabel echoed that sentiment, noting there’s no requirement to purchase or even wear armor. “You could still come out and train with us, learn a martial art, learn sword fighting, learn the history and have a really good time doing it,” he said. “I really like to preach that it’s a sport for a lot of people — nearly everybody can be involved.”

For updates on WMCC and information about upcoming events, see the business’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Photos

