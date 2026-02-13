After Leak of Pinch Details, Employee in DA’s Office Resigns

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An employee of the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office resigned following an internal investigation into the improper sharing of information related to the sexual assault investigation involving Wisconsin Center District President and CEO Marty Brooks and Milwaukee Common Council President José G. Pérez.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeffrey Altenburg confirmed the resignation in a statement provided to Urban Milwaukee.

“Our office conducted an internal investigation regarding this matter and determined that a then-employee improperly shared information with an individual not employed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the names of the parties involved in the referral,” Altenburg said. “Due to internal safeguards in place in our Case Management System, no additional information concerning the specifics of the referral were accessible by this employee. Several days later, the employee determined to be responsible for the improper sharing of information resigned from our office.”

Altenburg said the results of the investigation and the subsequent resignation were shared with representatives of both Brooks and Pérez.

The statement does not identify the former employee, the individual with whom the information was shared or when the resignation occurred.

The leak involved the names of the parties connected to a referral reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office stemming from an Oct. 22 encounter at Mo’s, A Place for Steaks during a fundraiser for Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley’s gubernatorial campaign.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

As previously reported by Urban Milwaukee, Pérez told Milwaukee police on Nov. 5 that Brooks “pinched or squeezed” his buttocks during the event. The matter was investigated as fourth degree sexual assault.

Brooks has repeatedly denied the allegation.

After reviewing the referral and meeting with both parties, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges, stating it could not prove the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

The police report says Assistant District Attorney Erin Karshen informed MPD that the case would not be prosecuted because “she did not believe that she could prove the sexual gratification or sexual humiliation elements of the crime.”

The 26-page police report later obtained by Urban Milwaukee detailed interviews with Pérez, Brooks and a witness who said she observed Brooks’ hand move toward Pérez’s buttocks and believed contact occurred, though she did not directly see contact.

The Wisconsin Center District board has held multiple closed-session meetings to discuss the matter. No formal action has been announced.

Brooks has continued in his role as president and CEO of the public agency, which operates the Baird Center, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and Miller High Life Theatre.