Experience postmodern balladeer Corey Dargel, praised by The New York Times as “one of the more consistently original and provocative artists pushing the margins of modern classical music and adventurous pop.” Dargel’s new piece for Present Music “true love not pretend” dares to ask the questions we all ponder. Inspired by multiple conversations with AI chatbots, the work delves into, a checklist to find true love, a diagnosis of erotomania from a chatbot therapist, how to rehearse saying “I love you” and really mean it and a chatbot arguing that conversation, sex, and love are all better with a machine than with a human being.

Present Music gives a rare performance of Steve Reich’s Double Sextet, cited as “one of the finest pieces of our time” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Quasimondo Physical Theatre gets the audience involved in the playful antics of the legendary Cabaret Voltaire.

Friday, Feb., 13 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee.

Saturday, Feb., 14 concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Jan Serr Studio, 2155 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee.

